'I’ll always speak up for something I feel is right, regardless of repercussions'

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lily Agg says footballers should use their platform to “stay true to things that we believe in”.

The Birmingham City midfielder has outlined her reasoning for signing an letter calling on Fifa to reconsider its sponsorship by Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco last month.

Agg, Diane Caldwell and Kyra Carusa were the current Ireland squad members among over 100 female professional footballers from 24 countries to oppose the deal, citing human rights issues, the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, and environmental concerns.

In an open letter to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, the players said the “Aramco sponsorship is a middle finger to women’s football”.

Fifa brought Aramco, 98.5%-owned by the Saudi state, on board as a major sponsor earlier this year in a deal that runs through to 2027, a period during which there will be the men’s and women’s World Cups — in 2026 and a year later.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off against Wales, Agg said: “I think we have a platform. I’m someone who is quite direct, I’m more than happy to speak up about things that I believe in.

“When I was approached by Diane [Caldwell] in regards to that, it’s something that I do not have a problem at all putting my name forward for. I think it obviously shows a bit of courage, because we often worry about the repercussions of doing things like that, but we have a platform and I believe we should stand up and stay true to things that we believe in.”

Asked to expand on what she opposes, the 30-year-old responded: “Just in terms of the background for women’s rights, especially in Saudi. I think we’re sheltered from quite a lot that goes on.

“For us, as players, I think it’s important that we highlight these things. People can do their own research into what goes on within that, but it’s something that after discussion with some of my teammates and other players, I felt I wanted to stick up for.

“We haven’t had a response as of yet, but we would like [one]. That’s, again, the power of our platform and of course, more and more people could potentially put their names forward. But it’s also a scary, daunting thing. People don’t want to [speak out], which again, is understandable. It’s more just feeling comfortable with what you want to do.”

While Agg wouldn’t comment directly on the current lack of Fifa response, she agreed that it would disappoint her if football’s governing body didn’t acknowledge the letter.

“It would, but do we expect one? I don’t think we went into it with potentially high expectations. We’ll see.”

She did say the reaction to date has been positive. “I don’t think there’s negativity around it. I think if anything, people are like, ‘Fair play, maybe I should have done that.’ As I said, people worry about repercussions or what that looks like, or get nervous if people ask questions in the media. I haven’t done anything wrong, it’s something I believe in and I will happily speak about.

“I don’t see what concerns there could be. Women’s rights are massive over there and I’m more than happy to speak up for that. But again, that’s the kind of person I am. I’ll always speak up for something I feel is right, regardless of repercussions as well.”

Agg has been in fine club form, scoring for Championship leaders Birmingham on Sunday, but her full focus is on Ireland’s all-important two-legged play-off against Wales.

Eileen Gleeson’s side are looking to reach their first Euros — and second major tournament — off the back of the decisive double-header, which gets underway at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.

“It would mean everything. Qualifying for the World Cup was a moment that we all will never forget. I’ve got that date tattooed on me because it was monumental.

It’s something moving forward we want to do regular, to qualify for major tournaments, so the next step and the next goal is to qualify for Euros and we’re really focused on that.”

Ireland are slight favourites going into an evenly-matched contest, but the Dragons did beat them 2-0 in an international friendly at Tallaght Stadium in February.

“We watched that match back and to be honest, we hold our hands up and we weren’t ourselves on that night,” Agg added. “We’ve come a long way since and we’ve grown every game we’ve played.

“You can’t underestimate Wales, they’re a fantastic team, they’ve got brilliant players throughout their squad, lots of rivalries. It’s going to depend on the nights essentially, two games, leave it all out there, and I do believe the best team will win.”

With reporting from – © AFP 2024