Quinn and Connolly ruled out of Euro 2025 qualifier double-header against Georgia

LOUISE QUINN AND Megan Connolly have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier double-header against Georgia due to injury.

Quinn is unavailable for selection with a hip problem while Connolly is sidelined with a hamstring issue. An injury report from the FAI reads that no new players have been called up as a squad of 23 players travel to Tiblisi for the first game which will take place this Friday, 25 October.

Eileen Gleeson’s side will then host Georgia next Tuesday evening, 29 October at Tallaght Stadium where goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan will link up with the squad due to being suspended for the first leg.

Both games will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town)

Advertisement

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

Uefa Euro 2025 Qualifying Play-Off Round 1, First Leg

Georgia v Ireland

Friday, October 25th

Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium

KO 20:00 (17:00 Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ2

Uefa Euro 2025 Qualifying Play-Off

Round 1, Second Leg

Ireland v Georgia

Tuesday, October 29th

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:30

LIVE on RTÉ2