Limerick football manager Ray Dempsey departs after five league games

LIMERICK GAA HAVE confirmed that Ray Dempsey’s tenure as the county’s senior football manager has come to an end after just five games in the Allianz League.

The Mayo man was unveiled as Billy Lee’s successor in the role last October, having missed out on the hot-seat in his native county after Kevin McStay was the preferred candidate in the selection process.

The former Knockmore manager guided the Treaty through the McGrath Cup and opening stages of the league in recent weeks. The team are bottom of the Division 2 table after five rounds of games, after picking up their only point with a home draw against Meath last weekend.

The Irish Examiner are reporting that the departure comes after the players held a meeting, with ‘issues around man-management and preparation’ being raised.

Former Kerry minor selector Mark Fitzgerald, who was a member of Dempsey’s backroom team, takes over as the new manager.

The news was officially confirmed on Friday afternoon.

“Limerick GAA wish to announce that the Limerick senior football management team will step down with immediate effect,” the county board said in a statement. They added that Mark Fitzgerald will take up the manger’s role until the end of the season. Fitzgerald, from Kerry, moves up from his role of coach with the side.

Limerick host Kildare in what appears to be a relegation four-pointer next weekend, before travelling to Clare to close out their campaign.

