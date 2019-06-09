We’re in for a busy one around the country.
Late Clare changes: Aron Shanagher starts in place of Diarmuid Ryan. Conor Cleary takes Seadhna Morey’s spot at corner back, while David Fitzgerald — who was originally dropped — comes in.
Limerick start as named.
“It is what it is,” says Limerick manager John Kiely, “we have to get a result today”.
“This is a defining afternoon for Clare hurling,” according to Gerry O’Connor.
One change to the Kildare team:
Chris Healy replaces Paddy Brophy
Few changes in Clones:
Armagh
21. Andrew Murnin replaces Stefan Campbell
22. Charlie Vernon replaces Rory Grugan
26. Paddy Burns replaces Aaron McKay
Aidan Forker takes over as Captain
Cavan
22. Oisin Pierson replaces Cian Mackey
And here are your Armagh and Cavan teams for what should be an intriguing Ulster semi-final replay in Clones.
A big day for this man.
Stephen Cluxton is set to make his 100th championship appearance for Dublin.
This Sunday, Clucko is in line to make his 100th Championship appearance for Dublin.— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 7, 2019
Here’s a look back at the 18 years of his brilliant Dublin career...
💙💙💙@officialgaa #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/zJWKQep76J
Today we mark @DubGAAOfficial's Stephen Cluxton's 100th Championship appearance; here's his first! pic.twitter.com/OajfXIJYIY— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 9, 2019
The Dublin and Kildare teams now.
Again, one change each. The Dubs have Paddy Andrews starting with Paul Mannion making way. Neil Flynn replaces Jimmy Hyland in the Lilywhite’s 15.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton
2. David Byrne 
3. Michael Fitzsimons
4. John Small
5. James McCarthy
6. Cian O’Sullivan
7. Jack McCaffrey
8. Brian Fenton
9. Darren Gavin
10. Niall Scully
11. Cormac Costello
12. Brian Howard
13. Ciarán Kilkenny
14. Con O’Callaghan
15. Paddy Andrews
Kildare
1. Mark Donnellan
2. Mark Dempsey
3. Mick O’Grady
4. David Hyland
5. Peter Kelly
6. Eoin Doyle
7. Keith Cribbin
8. Kevin Feely
9. Tommy Moolick
10. David Slattery
11. Paddy Brophy
12. Fergal Conway
13. Adam Tyrrell
14. Ben McCormack
15. Neil Flynn
The teams for the crucial Munster SHC battle at the Gaelic Grounds…
One change each: Diarmuid Byrnes in for Dan Morrissey on the Limerick starting team, while Conor Cleary replaces David Fitzgerald for the Banner.
A massive game ahead for the 2018 All-Ireland champions. Lose and it’s all over.
Limerick
1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) (Captain)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
5. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
6. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
7. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley)
8. Shane Golden (Sixmilebridge)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
13. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
Another Sunday of championship action is going down pretty nicely.
Welcome along to our match tracker for this evening’s action in Munster, Leinster and Ulster, all getting underway at 4pm. Another busy day, but we’ll be focusing mainly on the big one between Limerick and Clare at LIT Gaelic Grounds, and the Croke Park Leinster semi-final meeting of Dublin and Kildare. We’ll have updates from Clones where Cavan and Armagh lock horns in their Ulster semi-final replay also.
- Munster SHC round four: Limerick v Clare, LIT Gaelic Grounds 4pm (live on RTÉ)
- Leinster SFC semi-final: Dublin v Kildare, Croke Park, 4pm
- Ulster SFC semi-final: Cavan v Armagh, Clones, 4pm
Stick with us through it all. We’ll be back shortly with team news and anything else of importance in the build-up.
