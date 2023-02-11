Limerick strike 1-27 in front of home fans to power past Clare in league clash

Limerick 1-27

Clare 2-18

THIS TIME THERE was no slip in Limerick’s second-half standards, an early lead established and protected to escape with the pair of hurling league points on offer.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Gearoid Hegarty with Aaron Fitzgerald. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

They amassed 0-16 tonight at the Gaelic Grounds in the first, just like they had done a week previously in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, but where Cork overhauled them to win, this time Limerick maintained scoreboard control.

Man-of-the-match Micheal Houlihan bagged 0-12, substitute Donnacha Ó Dálaigh notched a late goal and in truth Limerick’s dominance was more pronounced than the six-point winning margin would suggest.

Aidan McCarthy shot 0-13, Clare’s best performer throughout, and David Reidy weighed in with 1-2 off the bench, but Clare’s late charge could not disguise their shortcomings for much of this match.

The pair served up a pair of dazzling contests that illuminated last summer’s championship, a gripping round-robin draw in Ennis and a Munster final phenomenon that went Limerick’s way by three points.

Those encounters demonstrated the well-matched nature of this pair but their opening 2023 meeting brought together teams with changed complexions. In that environment it was the home team who looked more cohesive and seasoned at the start. Limerick had surged ahead 0-7 to 0-2 by the 8th minute and were 0-16 to 1-7 clear at the break, matching the first-half total they had posted in defeat to Cork last week.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Shane O'Brien goes up against Clare's Rory Hayes. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Clare’s situation looked critical at times early on. They were grateful to Aidan McCarthy’s reliability from frees, he banged over six of their seven first-half points, All-Star David Fitzgerald’s effort from the right wing in the 20th minute was their solitary score from play.

Two minutes before that came the boost that Clare needed and that the match needed as it searched for an igniting spark. Peter Duggan rose to delightfully touch a delivery into the path of the inrushing Ian Galvin. He drilled in a shot that Nickie Quaid got his hurley to but it did not change the outcome – a Clare goal.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Limerick manager John Kiely. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Limerick: Micheal Houlihan 0-12 (0-8f), Kyle Hayes 0-3, Peter Casey 0-3, Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 1-0, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Adam English 0-2, Tom Morrissey 0-2, Gearoid Hegarty 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-13 (0-9f), David Reidy 1-2, Ian Galvin 1-0, David Fitzgerald 0-1, Diarmuid Ryan 0-1, Seadna Morey 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Fergal O Connor (Effin), 3. Richie English (Doon), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

17. Ciaran Barry (Ahane), 6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Micheal Houlihan (Kilmallock), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

13. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

20. Adam English (Doon) for Reidy (inj) (8)

19. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock) for O’Connor (inj) (31)

24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen) for O’Brien (52)

21. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Hegarty (53)

22. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) for Lynch (61)

26. Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock) for Hayes (67)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay), 4. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. David McInerney (Tulla), 7. Aaron Fitzgerald (Éire Óg Ennis)

8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 9. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. David Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield), 15. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scarriff), 14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 12. Ian Galvin (Clonlara)

Subs

22. Robyn Mounsey (Ruan) for Donnellan (31)

26. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Aaron Fitzgerald (51)

20. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Galvin (51)

23. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis) for Rodgers (56)

18. Conor Leen (Corofin) for David Fitzgerald (59)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

