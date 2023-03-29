Late Rynne point sees Clare U20s rescue draw against Limerick

Limerick 1-19

Clare 1-19

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

A SEAN RYNNE point with the last puck rescued a draw for a gutsy Clare outfit at the home of defending Munster champions Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This Electric Ireland Munster U20 Hurling Championship clash was rarely dull, as both sides added to positive results last weekend.

The midfielder scored two of the three points needed in stoppage time, with substitute Colm Cleary also on target to ensure Clare remain unbeaten.

The Banner were deadlocked with Tipperary on Saturday and were deserving of their point here. This group is a scramble to reach the top three, and despite the late slip, Limerick are well placed having defeated Waterford last weekend.

The Treaty had an impressive scoring return from Effin’s Patrick O’Donovan, who hit five points from play and 0-12 in all. He was joined on the scoresheet by senior panellists, Shane O’Brien and goal scorer Adam English.

That 27th minute goal from English put his side ahead for the first time, with his switch into the inside line reaping instant rewards for Diarmuid Mullins’ men.

Up until then, Clare were more accurate, with Keith Smyth leading the charge – while David Kennedy and Oisin O’Donnell were also on target in the opening half. Limerick led 1-9 to 0-9 at half-time.

Clare centre-forward Patrick Crotty had a superb third quarter, landing 1-2, including a 37th minute bullet from just on the 20m line.

O’Donovan led the Limerick fightback and few would have backed against them late on when he put them three ahead entering three added minutes.

But Clare took their chances. Unable to work a goal opportunity, Rynne took a point from close range. Then Cleary got his second before a nerveless Rynne fired over from the sideline in front of 1,876 at the Ennis Road venue.

Limerick wait until round four to face Tipperary, while Clare travel to Waterford in search of a first win of the campaign. The side who tops the group advances immediately into the Munster final

Scorers for Limerick: Patrick O’Donovan 0-12 (0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65’); Adam English 1-1; Ethan Hurley 0-2; Adam Fitzgerald, Fintan Fitzgerald, Joseph Fitzgerald, Shane O’Brien 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Keith Smyth 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65’); Patrick Crotty 1-3; Sean Rynne 0-3; Colm Cleary, Jack O’Neill 0-2 each; David Kennedy, Oisin O’Donnell 0-1 each.

LIMERICK

1. Josh O’Reilly (Ballybrown)

2. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), 3. John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Evan O’Leary (Ahane)

5. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), 6. Cian Scully (Dromin/Athlacca), 7. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) – captain

8. Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), 9. Adam English (Doon)

10. Fintan Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Pauls), 11. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin), 12. John Kirby (Patrickswell)

13. Con Hayes (Newcastle West), 14. Adam Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), 15. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Subs:

21. Liam Lynch (Mungret/St. Pauls) for Hayes (30 mins)

17. Barry Duff (Mungret/St. Pauls) for A. Fitzgerald (half-time)

23. Jack Molloy (Knockaderry) for J Fitzgerald (45 mins)

19. Liam Dennehy (Glenroe) for F. Fitzgerald (48 mins)

22. Sean O’Neill (Blackrock) for Kirby (58 mins)

CLARE

1. Aaron Shanahan (Tulla);

2. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg Ennis), 3. A Hogan (Feakle) – captain, 4. Ian McNamara (Killanena)

5. Oran Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis), 6. John Conneally (Clooney-Quin), 7. Daithi Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna)

8. Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Conor Whelan (Whitegate)

10. Oisin O’Donnell (Crusheen), 11. Patrick Crotty (Scariff), 12. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford)

13. David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), 14. Keith Smyth (Killanena), 15. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin)

Subs:

18. Colm Cleary (O’Callaghans Mills) for Whelan (half-time)

24. Oisin Clune (Feakle) for Cahill (51 mins)

23. Keelin Hartigan (Scariff) for O’Farrell (53 mins)

22. James Doherty (Clarecastle) for O’Farrell (56 mins)

Referee: N Barry (Waterford)

