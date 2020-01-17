This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick eligible to apply for SSE Airtricity League licence, FAI confirms

The club had taken legal action over the threat of exclusion from the competition.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 17 Jan 2020, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,031 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4970265
Markets Field (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Markets Field (file pic).
THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland have come to an agreement with Limerick that the club can apply for a licence for the forthcoming season.

The club had taken legal action over the threat of exclusion from competing in this season’s League of Ireland, however the association tonight said they can apply to field a team.

The statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland confirms that Limerick Football Club can apply for a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and the underage leagues for the 2020 season.

“Following talks with the club this week, the FAI are satisfied that Limerick FC, who trade as Munster Football Club Limited, came out of Examinership on December 11th, 2019.

“The Independent Club Licensing Committee is due to meet next month to assess all applications from Premier & First Division clubs ahead of the 2020 season kicking off.”

The news comes after it was announced earlier this week that Limerick United had officially been accepted into the U13, U15, U17 & U19 national soccer leagues.

It had previously been thought the club would need to wait until the 2021 season at the earliest before regaining entry into senior football.

The format of the 2020 First Division season, which is due to begin on 14 February, remains unclear.

A Shamrock Rovers B team were admitted into the league earlier this week, though other First Division clubs are opposed to this plan, with a strong possibility that they will take legal action over the matter.

