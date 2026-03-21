Limerick seal place in league final after holding off Galway in grandstand finish

Limerick 2-27

Galway 0-31

LIMERICK WILL HUNT a 15th National Hurling League crown next month, as they reached another decider thanks to a victory over Galway. This books an exciting rematch with rivals Cork.

They did so after letting an 11-point lead be eroded to two points, and survived a late siege on their goal – as the visitors chased a game winning score that would have put them into a League decider.

It will be a fourth league final under John Kiely, having won in 2019, 2020 and 2023. His county are now unbeaten against Galway since a 2021 reverse on the road.

Cathal O’Neill was the standout performer. The Crecora/Manister clubman continued his goalscoring run, with a third in as many outings. That formed part of a 1-6 scoring contribution with his second half points crucial after Limerick had allowed Galway whittle the lead back to just three points.

His first-half scoring spree, of 1-4, helped Limerick to a 1-16 to 0-9 advantage as they outgunned a Galway side who simple couldn’t match the dynamic Limerick attack once it trundled into gear.

Aaron Gillane would finish with 1-4, and his instinctive late goal was just the tonic as the maroon jerseys game to life in the second half.

Advertisement

Other tormentors were Adam English and David Reidy as Limerick’s mix of direct play and short passing opened up a plethora of opportunities.

By half-time, it was 1-16 to 0-9 with the game looking out of reach for Michaél Donoghue’s charges. However, his half-time subs, including Darragh Neary sparked a return to the form that had seen them collect three wins on the spin to set up this do-or-die final round clash.

Galway, through Aaron Niland, Cathal Mannion, Jason Rabbitte and sub Darragh Neary almost pulled off a stunning revival, only for the Munster men to hold out late on.

Gillane’s goal, on 68 minutes, came after English’s point attempt rebounded off the post – a slice of good fortune not ignored by the Patrickswell sharpshooter.

25 nóim @LimerickCLG 1-10 (13)@Galway_GAA 0-07 (7)



Cúl! Is as botún a tháinig sé ach is críoch iontach é sin ó Chathal O'Neill 🤯



What a finish from O'Neill and Limerick are on top here!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/78rV7rP5bC — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 21, 2026

That league final, against Cork, should form part of a double header with the 1B decider, with the TUS Gaelic Grounds earmarked as the venue at the time of writing.

The Tribesmen will now focus on an April 18th Leinster Hurling Championship opening, which sees them welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium.

Scorers for Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 1-6; Aaron Gillane 1-4; Aidan O’Connor 0-5 (3f); Adam English 0-4; Gearoid Hegarty 0-3; David Reidy 0-2; Donnacha Ó Dálaigh 0-2; Ethan Hurley 0-1.

Related Reads The permutations ahead of the GAA hurling league final round

Scorers for Galway: Aaron Niland 0-10 (8f); Cathal Mannion

Jason Rabbitte 0-4 each; Darragh Neary 0-3; Thomas Monaghan

Colm Molloy, Conor Whelan 0-2 each; Padraic Mannion, Ronan Glennon, Tiernan Killeen, Brian Concannon 0-1each.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Seán Finn, Darragh Langan, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, William O’Donoghue, Kyle Hayes; Adam English, Cian Lynch (Capt); Gearóid Hegarty, Aidan O’Connor, Cathal O’Neill; Aaron Gillane, Shane O’Brien, David Reidy.

Subs: Donnacha Ó Dálaigh for O’Brien (half-time); Ethan Hurley for Lynch (temp 39 – 43); Hugh Flanagan for Hegarty (56); Mike Casey for Nash (62); Paddy O’Donovan for O’Connor (64); Colin Coughlan for Byrnes (69).

Galway: Darach Fahy; Joshua Ryan, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey (c); Ronan Glennon, Padraic Mannion, Cianan Fahy; TJ Brennan, Cian Daniels; Thomas Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Tiernan Killeen; Conor Whelan, Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland.

Subs: Shane Morgan for Morrissey, Darragh Neary for C Fahy, Colm Molloy for Brennan (all half-time); Brian Concannon for Monaghan (48); Sean Linnane for Glennon (67)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)