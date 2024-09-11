Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Limerick's John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk. James Crombie/INPHO
Ratified

Limerick appoint Kiely and Kinnerk for new two-year term

The pair have steered Limerick to five All-Ireland senior hurling title wins.
10.48am, 11 Sep 2024
641
5

JOHN KIELY AND Paul Kinnerk have committed to a new two-year term in charge of the Limerick senior hurlers.

Kiely and Kinnerk have enjoyed a hugely successful managerial-coaching partnership, guiding Limerick to five All-Ireland senior huring titles.

They completed six-in-a-row this season in Munster with a final win over Clare, but were knocked out by Cork at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Limerick GAA confirmed last night in a statement that Kiely and Kinnerk were appointed for a new two-year term.

“Following a county board monthly meeting this evening at the Woodlands House Hotel, John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk were appointed for a two-year term with the Limerick senior hurling team, with the Limerick senior hurling backroom team will be announced shortly.”

The pair have been joined in recent times by Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, Donal O’Grady and John Flavin on the management team.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie