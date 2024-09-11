Limerick appoint Kiely and Kinnerk for new two-year term

JOHN KIELY AND Paul Kinnerk have committed to a new two-year term in charge of the Limerick senior hurlers.

Kiely and Kinnerk have enjoyed a hugely successful managerial-coaching partnership, guiding Limerick to five All-Ireland senior huring titles.

They completed six-in-a-row this season in Munster with a final win over Clare, but were knocked out by Cork at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Limerick GAA confirmed last night in a statement that Kiely and Kinnerk were appointed for a new two-year term.

“Following a county board monthly meeting this evening at the Woodlands House Hotel, John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk were appointed for a two-year term with the Limerick senior hurling team, with the Limerick senior hurling backroom team will be announced shortly.”

The pair have been joined in recent times by Alan Cunningham, Aonghus O’Brien, Donal O’Grady and John Flavin on the management team.