Late goal drama in Limerick semi-final and four-in-a-row celebrations in Antrim

In Galway, Clarinbridge and Turloughmore booked semi-final spots.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 7:19 PM
Kilmallock's Robbie Egan (file photo).
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Results

Limerick senior hurling semi-final

  • Kilmallock 1-13 Doon 2-9

Antrim senior hurling final

  • Dunloy Cuchullains 1-20 Cushendall Ruairi Óg 2-11

Galway senior hurling preliminary quarter-finals

  • Clarinbridge 1-18 Ardrahan 1-11
  • Turloughmore 2-14 Oranmore-Maree 0-11

CHAMPIONS KILMALLOCK SET up a Limerick senior hurling final against Na Piarsaigh in dramatic circumstances this afternoon in Bruff.

Doon looked on course for a spot in the decider until Robbie Egan’s late goal deep in injury-time handed Kilmallock a one-point semi-final success.

It sets up a final against Na Piarsaigh on 30 October, the first time since 2017 the two clubs have met at that stage. Between them they have won 10 of the last 12  Limerick senior hurling titles.

Darragh Stapleton’s goal helped Doon lead 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time and they got a further boost in the second half when Dean Coleman’s goal pushed them in front  2-7 to 0-6.

But Kilmallock chipped away at the deficit, Conor Hanley-Clarke amongst their point scorers, and Egan was their hero in dramatic circumstances in the finale.

Na Piarsaigh had cruised to victory in yesterday’s other semi-final, 1-23 to 0-9 winners over South Liberties.

In Antrim there were four-in-a-row senior hurling celebrations for Dunloy Cuchullains as they overcame Cushendall by six points, 1-20 to 2-11.

Cushendall were ahead 2-6 to 0-11 at half-time with Sean McAfee and Cormac McClafferty grabbing their goals, while Neil McManus finished the game with 0-7 for them.

But Dunloy came good as the second half wore on with Conal Cunning their top scorer with 0-11 and Chrissy McMahon firing home the late goal that sealed their success.

In Galway there were senior hurling quarter-final spots booked today by Clarinbridge and Turloughmore. 

The preliminary quarter-final action saw Clarinbridge, beaten finalists last year, defeat Ardrahan by 1-18 to 1-11. Cian Salmon scored the goal for the winners.

Turloughmore saw off Oranmore-Maree by 2-14 to 0-11 with goals from Fergal Moore and Tom Quirke.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

