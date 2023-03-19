Kildare relegate both Limerick and Clare with win over Treaty

Limerick 2-7

Kildare 3-10

Tom Clancy reports from Gaelic Grounds

KILDARE SECURED THEIR Division Two status at the expense of struggling Limerick – the Lilywhites relegating Clare and the Treaty after a six-point win at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This game was still in the mix right until the very death, when the impressive Darragh Kirwan struck for his sides third goal.

Limerick, who had Mark Fitzgerald in charge for the first time following the departure of Ray Dempsey, battled gamely, but as has been the case all season, came up short against more seasoned opposition.

Kildare led from start to finish, but Limerick twice came back at them, with Cillian Fahy’s late goal making it a three point game.

Before that, it was 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time with Kirwan joined on the scoresheet by Barry Coffey and a 20th minute goal form Kevin Flynn.

Limerick couldn’t penetrate a deep Lilywhite defence with efforts from Colm McSweeney and Fahy adding to two fine James Naughton frees.

The third quarter passed without major notice, before Naughton buried a first Limerick goal – racing onto a deflected shot to blast home.

Kildare sub Jack Robinson made an immediate impact – finishing off a goal that was created by the reliable Kirwan. The second Limerick goal push fresh life into the game, when Robbie Bourke saw his low shot turned home by Fahy with a diving flick. There was to be no third Treaty goal. They were unable to create the space – perhaps ruing a brace of goal chances earlier in the half.

With a goal the only way to save the game, Limerick pressed up, in stoppage time. That allowed Kildare to break, with Kirwan backheeling to the net for with the very last act. Relief for Glenn Ryan after his side threatened to be drawn into relegation worries for a second successive season.

Scorers for Limerick: James Naughton 1-3 (0-2 frees); Cillian Fahy 1-1 (0-1 mark), Colm McSweeney, Barry Coleman, Brian Donovan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Darragh Kirwan 1-3; Kevin Flynn, Jack Robinson (0-1 free) 1-1 each; Barry Coffey, Paddy Woodgate (free), Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn, David Hyland 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan

2. Mike Donovan, 3. Séan O’Dea, 4. Brian Fanning

5. Barry Coleman, 6. Colm McSweeney, 7. Tony McCarthy

8. Cathal Downes, 9. Cillian Fahy

10. Paul Maher, 11. James Naughton, 12. Cian Sheehan

25. Killian Ryan, 14. Brian Donovan, 15. Hugh Bourke

Subs

13. Adrian Enright for Ryan (35)

18. Gordon Brown for McCarthy (HT)

24. Peter Nash for Downes (43)

17. Robbie Bourke for Coleman (56)

23. Davy Lyons for Bourke (67)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan

2. Mick O’Grady, 3. Shea Ryan, 4. Ryan Houlihan

5. David Hyland, 6. Kevin Flynn, 7. Jack Sargent

8. Aaron Masteron, 9. Kevin Flynn

10. Barry Coffey, 11. Ben McCormack, 12. Alex Beirne

23. Neil Flynn, 14. Darragh Kirwan, 15. Paddy Woodgate

Subs

20. Daniel Flynn for McCormack (inj – 30)

13. Jack Robinson for N. Flynn (53)

25. Paul Cribbin for Beirne (56)

17. Paddy McDermott for Coffey (64)

22 Eoin Doyle for Woodgate (72)

Referee: John Ryan (Cork).

