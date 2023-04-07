Limerick select big names in starting side, Kilkenny include TJ Reid on bench

LIMERICK AND KILKENNY have named their starting sides for Sunday’s Allianz Division 1 hurling league final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Limerick boss John Kiely has brought experienced figures Dan Morrissey, Kyle Hayes, Darragh O’Donovan, Gearoid Hegarty and Seamus Flanagan into his starting fifteen.

From the team that defeated Tipperary in the semi-final, William O’Donoghue misses out through suspension, while Mike Casey, Colin Coughlan, Tom Morrissey and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh are all on the bench.

Ballyhale attacking stars are in the frame for Kilkenny with Adrian Mullen and captain Eoin Cody both starting, while TJ Reid is a major addition on the bench.

From the team that defeated Cork in the semi-final, Richie Reid is another player from the Shamrocks drafted in to start, as is Graigue-Ballycallan’s Billy Reid.

Darragh Corcoran, Timmy Clifford, Alan Murphy and Richie Hogan all make way.

Limerick Senior Hurling Team & match panel for Allianz League Final v Kilkenny is Announced: pic.twitter.com/d0QWnh1aoB — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) April 7, 2023

Advertisement

Derek Lyng & his selectors have named the Kilkenny team to play Limerick in the Allianz HL Final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Sunday at 2pm.



Purchase tickets at https://t.co/6KikANywLX or at selected Centra & Supervalu stores. #kilkennygaa#allianzHLfinal#wherewebelong #riseagain pic.twitter.com/JXsxlv24QZ — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 7, 2023

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Dan Morrissey), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. David McCarthy (Glenroe)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

20. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

21. Adam English (Doon)

22. Richie English (Doon)

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

24. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

25. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

26. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

Kilkennny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 4. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own), 9. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Billy Drennan (Galmoy), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Conor Delaney (Erins Own)

18. Evan Cody (Dicksboro)

19. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

20. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

21. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

22. Paddy Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

23. Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

24. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro)

25. Gearóid Dunne (Tullaroan)

26. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.