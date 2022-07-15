No Cian Lynch as Limerick and Kilkenny name unchanged teams for All-Ireland hurling final

CIAN LYNCH IS absent from the Limerick matchday squad named for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship final.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year emerged as a doubt for the Croke Park showpiece this week following a fresh injury setback. Lynch had been dealing with a hamstring problem for much of the championship summer and returned as a substitute in the semi-final win over Galway, but is understood to have injured his ankle during a recent training session.

The Patickswell star is not included in the 26-player panel John Kiely named this evening.

The Treaty boss selects the same starting team that overcame the Tribe, while Lynch’s place on the bench is taken by Barry Murphy. Murphy himself has struggled with injury this campaign, and has not featured for Limerick since last year’s All-Ireland final.

Kilkenny, likewise, name an unchanged starting 15 from their last-four triumph over Clare.

Brian Cody brings Conor Fogarty back into the panel in place of Darragh Corcaran.

Limerick are chasing three in-a-row, with the Cats eyeing a first Liam MacCarthy lift since 2015.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 3.30pm, and it’s live on RTÉ and Sky Sports.

All-Ireland Hurling Final - Kilkenny team V Limerick named. pic.twitter.com/RDUbulTuIl — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) July 15, 2022

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties),

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), 11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Conor Browne (James Stephens),

10. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks).