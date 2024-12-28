Advertisement
More Stories
Impaire et Passe, file photo. Tom Maher/INPHO
Freeracing season

Impaire Et Passe impresses in Limerick victory

Grade One prize over fences for former top-notch hurdler.
2.12pm, 28 Dec 2024

IMPAIRE ET PASSE took a significant step in his early career over fences with a fine win in the Guinness 0.0 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob for trainer Willie Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old – three times a top-level winner over hurdles – was the 8-13 favourite for the Grade One contest, having won his chasing debut by 12 lengths at Fairyhouse in November.

Among a field of seven he was ridden patiently and always looked settled, making good progress throughout before laying down a challenge in the closing stages and sealing the victory with a good jump at the last.

The winning margin was four lengths on the line, with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Jordans the runner-up.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie