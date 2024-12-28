IMPAIRE ET PASSE took a significant step in his early career over fences with a fine win in the Guinness 0.0 Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick.
Ridden by Daryl Jacob for trainer Willie Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the six-year-old – three times a top-level winner over hurdles – was the 8-13 favourite for the Grade One contest, having won his chasing debut by 12 lengths at Fairyhouse in November.
Among a field of seven he was ridden patiently and always looked settled, making good progress throughout before laying down a challenge in the closing stages and sealing the victory with a good jump at the last.
The winning margin was four lengths on the line, with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Jordans the runner-up.
Impaire Et Passe impresses in Limerick victory
