This team goal from All-Ireland champs Limerick yesterday was a thing of beauty

2018 ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Limerick reached another milestone yesterday as they ended a 13-year wait for a Division 1 hurling league final appearance.

Séamus Flanagan fired home the decisive goal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And John Kiely’s men did so in style with a three-point win over Dublin at Nowlan Park.

Séamus Flanagan’s goal lit up the semi-final in the 62nd minute, and effectively sealed Limerick’s progression, keeping their hopes of a first league crown lift since 1997 alive.

The goal itself was all about the creation, the Treaty showing their class with a superb team move in the build-up.

Sean Finn found Diarmuid Byrnes, who brilliantly executed an angled delivery from distance straight to Cian Lynch. The 2018 Hurler of the Year gathered the ball with an improvised catch, and showed great vision with a deft lobbed pass to Flanagan.

Feohanagh star Flanagan, who came off the bench with 55 minutes played, then made no mistake in rattling the net to make it 1-17 to 0-12.

There is the argument surrounding the amount of steps Lynch took, but there’s absolutely no denying the beauty of that goal.

