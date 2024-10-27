History makers! Doon claim first Limerick senior title with victory over Na Piarsaigh

Limerick SHC final

Doon 0-16

Na Piarsaigh 2-9

Tom Clancy reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

DOON COLLECTED THEIR first ever Limerick Senior Hurling crown with a tense, one-point success over kingpins Na Piarsaigh.

After a rocky opening, the richly talented east Limerick outfit fought back from six points down to hold off the Caherdavin side who were chasing a third title on the trot. In a game of mixed quality, perhaps down to the persistent misty rain, the hunger of Doon appeared to win out after a titanic struggle.

Derek McGrath will be the toast of Doon, having masterminded this breakthrough, after losing four finals since 1989. They had also suffered a 27-point reverse to the same opponents in the 2020 decider.

English’s contribution of 0-11 was typical of his season, where he was the chief marksman for Doon. However, they were in a perilous position when trailing 2-3 to 0-3 after quickfire goals from Adrian Breen and David Dempsey in the 13th and 14th minutes.

62 nóim #GAABEO @DoonGaaClub 0-16 @NapGAA 2-09



Tá an stair bainte amach ag Dún Bleisce don gcéad uair riamh!🥳



Doon have made History winning their FIRST Limerick Senior Hurling Championship!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺 @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/pyr1zfS1gW — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 27, 2024

The early running was all about Adam English, but when Darragh Stapleton joined him on the scoresheet, on 25 minutes, it seemed to settle them. It was 2-3 to 0-8 at the interval with English clipping over three late points to cut the gap to the minimum.

Doon players celebrate their success.. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

The second half was all about Doon and their accuracy. They hit just two wides as Gareth Thomas, Barry Murphy, English and Darragh O’Donovan helped move them from a point down to one up.

Na Piarsaigh were inaccurate, and relied on two Shane Dowling frees from range to keep in touch. They also went to the bench, and called in Peter Casey, who scored within a couple of minutes. Casey was returning after six months out with a fractured ankle, something O’Donovan acknowledged in his lengthy post-match speech.

With 7,612 paid in for this county hurling final double-header, they were all on the edge of their seats right to the final whistle. It went down to the closing stages, Adam English pointed from the centre of the field, with Shane Dowling wayward with his 90-plus metre free.

John O’Halloran’s whistle was greeted with a huge roar from all supporting Doon, who have finally added the holy grail to a plethora of underage titles.

Doon host Ballygunner at the TUS Gaelic Grounds next Sunday, in the Munster Senior Club quarter-final, but for now, it seems that is the furthest thing from their mind.

Doon star Adam English in action against Na Piarsaigh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Doon: Adam English 0-11 (0-6 frees, 0-1 ‘65); Darragh Stapleton 0-1; Gareth Thomas 0-1; Darragh O’Donovan 0-1; Barry Murphy 0-1; Pat Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Adrian Breen 1-0; David Dempsey 1-0; Shane Dowling 0-2 (0-2 frees); Ronan Lynch 0-2 (0-2 frees); Conor Boylan 0-1; JJ Carey 0-1; Mike Foley 0-1; Peter Casey 0-1; Dylan Lynch 0-1.

Doon

1. Tomas Lynch

2. Eoin Fitzgibbon, 3. Tommy Hayes, 4. Cian O’Donovan

5. Chris Thomas, 6. Barry Murphy, 7. Richie English

13. Jack Ryan, 8. Darragh O’Donovan (captain)

11. Adam English, 10. Gareth Thomas, 9. Pat Ryan

12. Eddie Stokes, 14. Kevin Maher, 15. Darragh Stapleton

Subs

18. Cormac Ryan for G Thomas (36)

20. Mikey O’Brien for Stapleton (51)

19. Patrick Cummins for C O’Donovan (59)

Na Piarsaigh

1. Shane Dowling

2. Vince Harrington, 3. Mike Casey (captain), 4. Emmett McEvoy

5. Mike Foley, 6. William O’Donoghue, 7. Jerome Boylan

8. Ronan Lynch, 9. Tommy Grimes

14. Kevin Downes, 11. Will Henn, 12. Conor Boylan

10. JJ Carey, 23. David Dempsey, 15. Adrian Breen

Subs

28. Peter Casey for Henn (43)

24. Dylan Lynch for Breen (51)

13. Keith Dempsey for Downes (60)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Bruree).