Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 18 March 2022
Advertisement

Mike Casey set for long-awaited Limerick return, Tipperary make five changes

The final round of regulation games in the Allianz Hurling League take place this weekend.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 18 Mar 2022, 9:56 PM
40 minutes ago 1,428 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5715184

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING manager Colm Bonnar has made five changes to his team for their Allianz League meeting with Antrim.

Bonnar’s selection for Sunday’s game at FBD Semple Stadium includes a start for Loughmore Castleiney clubman Noel McGrath. Brian Hogan, Craig Morgan, Seamus Kennedy and Dan McCormack are also included in the side. 

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, who suffered an ACL injury in 2020 and an Achilles tendon injury in 2021, is named amongst the substitutes. Jake Morris is not included in the squad. 

The teams last faced each other in 2007, with Tipperary winning out 1-11 to 0-8. 

Elsewhere, Limerick have named a strong team for their clash with Offally. The All-Ireland champions need a win or draw to avoid a relegation play-off with Antrim.

12 of the players who started the 2021 final will line out with Mike Casey, Cathal O’Neill and Oisín O’Reilly also named in the team. Casey makes his first start since the 2020 league tie against Waterford. He has been sidelined with prolonged knee ligament issues since. 

Tipperary 

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) 3. James Quigley (Kiladangan) 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Robert Byrne (Portroe) 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 7. Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) 9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) 12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines) 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) 15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Limerick (vs Antrim)

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff) 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock) 14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie