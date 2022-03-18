Mike Casey set for long-awaited Limerick return, Tipperary make five changes

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING manager Colm Bonnar has made five changes to his team for their Allianz League meeting with Antrim.

Bonnar’s selection for Sunday’s game at FBD Semple Stadium includes a start for Loughmore Castleiney clubman Noel McGrath. Brian Hogan, Craig Morgan, Seamus Kennedy and Dan McCormack are also included in the side.

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, who suffered an ACL injury in 2020 and an Achilles tendon injury in 2021, is named amongst the substitutes. Jake Morris is not included in the squad.

The teams last faced each other in 2007, with Tipperary winning out 1-11 to 0-8.

Elsewhere, Limerick have named a strong team for their clash with Offally. The All-Ireland champions need a win or draw to avoid a relegation play-off with Antrim.

12 of the players who started the 2021 final will line out with Mike Casey, Cathal O’Neill and Oisín O’Reilly also named in the team. Casey makes his first start since the 2020 league tie against Waterford. He has been sidelined with prolonged knee ligament issues since.

Advertisement

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill) 3. James Quigley (Kiladangan) 4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Robert Byrne (Portroe) 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 7. Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)

8. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) 9. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

10. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) 12. Michael Breen (Ballina)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines) 14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) 15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Limerick (vs Antrim)

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff) 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh) 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Declan Hannon (Adare) Captain 7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Oisín O’Reilly (Kilmallock) 14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)