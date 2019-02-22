Doon's Mikey O'Brien handed debut as All-Ireland champions Limerick make eight changes for Cork clash

JOHN KIELY HAS opted to make a total of eight changes for their clash with Cork at the Gaelic Ground this Sunday [throw-in 2.30pm].
Having beaten all in front of them so far this campaign, the All-Ireland champions have decided to ring the changes when they meet the Rebel County this weekend.
Limerick come off the back of an emphatic nine-point victory over Kilkenny last week and, prior to this, notched an equally impressive seven-point dismantling of a resurgent Tipperary side.
Doon’s Mikey O’Brien will make his first start for the Treaty County. Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty comes back into the starting line-up, as does Declan Hannon.
Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan come in for Paddy O’Loughlin and Aaron Gillane who were both involved in Fitzgibbon Cup action this week.
Limerick team vs Cork
1. Nicky Quaid
2. Tom Condon
3. Sean Finn
4. Richie English
5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Mikey O’Brien
8. Cian Lynch
9. Darragh O’Donovan
10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Shane Dowling
12. Tom Morrissey
13. Peter Casey
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Pat Ryan
Subsitutes:
16. Barry Hennessy
17. Conor Boylan
18. Aaron Costello
19. Kyle Hayes
20. Robbie Hanley
21. Dan Morrissey
22. Graeme Mulcahy
23. Barry Murphy
24. Barry Nash
25. William O’Meara
26. Colin Ryan
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS (5)