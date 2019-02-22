Doon's Mikey O'Brien handed debut as All-Ireland champions Limerick make eight changes for Cork clash

Doon's Mikey O'Brien will make his first start for Limerick this weekend.

JOHN KIELY HAS opted to make a total of eight changes for their clash with Cork at the Gaelic Ground this Sunday [throw-in 2.30pm].

Having beaten all in front of them so far this campaign, the All-Ireland champions have decided to ring the changes when they meet the Rebel County this weekend.

Limerick come off the back of an emphatic nine-point victory over Kilkenny last week and, prior to this, notched an equally impressive seven-point dismantling of a resurgent Tipperary side.

Doon’s Mikey O’Brien will make his first start for the Treaty County. Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty comes back into the starting line-up, as does Declan Hannon.

Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan come in for Paddy O’Loughlin and Aaron Gillane who were both involved in Fitzgibbon Cup action this week.

Limerick's Shane Dowling is retained after his 1-2 contribution against Kilkenny last weekend. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Limerick team vs Cork

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Tom Condon

3. Sean Finn

4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Mikey O’Brien

8. Cian Lynch

9. Darragh O’Donovan

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Shane Dowling

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Peter Casey

14. Seamus Flanagan

15. Pat Ryan

Subsitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy

17. Conor Boylan

18. Aaron Costello

19. Kyle Hayes

20. Robbie Hanley

21. Dan Morrissey

22. Graeme Mulcahy

23. Barry Murphy

24. Barry Nash

25. William O’Meara

26. Colin Ryan

