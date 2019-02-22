This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Doon's Mikey O'Brien handed debut as All-Ireland champions Limerick make eight changes for Cork clash

John Kiely’s side have won all three of their opening Division 1A fixtures, including last week’s dismantling of Kilkenny.

By Cian Roche Friday 22 Feb 2019, 10:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,477 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4509236
Doon's Mikey O'Brien will make his first start for Limerick this weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Doon's Mikey O'Brien will make his first start for Limerick this weekend.
Doon's Mikey O'Brien will make his first start for Limerick this weekend.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JOHN KIELY HAS opted to make a total of eight changes for their clash with Cork at the Gaelic Ground this Sunday [throw-in 2.30pm].

Having beaten all in front of them so far this campaign, the All-Ireland champions have decided to ring the changes when they meet the Rebel County this weekend.

Limerick come off the back of an emphatic nine-point victory over Kilkenny last week and, prior to this, notched an equally impressive seven-point dismantling of a resurgent Tipperary side.

Doon’s Mikey O’Brien will make his first start for the Treaty County. Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty comes back into the starting line-up, as does Declan Hannon.

Seamus Flanagan and Pat Ryan come in for Paddy O’Loughlin and Aaron Gillane who were both involved in Fitzgibbon Cup action this week.

Limerick's Shane Dowling is retained after his 1-2 contribution against Kilkenny last weekend.

Limerick team vs Cork

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Tom Condon
3. Sean Finn
4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Mikey O’Brien

8. Cian Lynch
9. Darragh O’Donovan

10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Shane Dowling
12. Tom Morrissey

13. Peter Casey
14. Seamus Flanagan
15. Pat Ryan

Subsitutes:

16. Barry Hennessy
17. Conor Boylan
18. Aaron Costello
19. Kyle Hayes
20. Robbie Hanley
21. Dan Morrissey
22. Graeme Mulcahy
23. Barry Murphy
24. Barry Nash
25. William O’Meara
26. Colin Ryan

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

COMMENTS (5)

