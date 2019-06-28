This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick recall four big names for Sunday's provincial decider

The unsurprising reintroductions include that of 2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch.

By Gavan Casey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,735 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4702762
Cian Lynch will start for The Treaty at the Gaelic Grounds.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LIMERICK HAVE RECALLED four star names to their starting XV for Sunday’s Munster Senior hurling final with neighbours Tipperary (throw-in 2pm).

2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, captain Declan Hannon, Graeme Mulcahy and Gearoid Hegarty all come back into John Kiely’s side having been rested for The Treaty’s final round robin game versus the same opposition.

In all, 13 of Limerick’s starting lineup also started in last year’s All-Ireland final, but only three of them have Munster medals from 2013.

Cathal Barrett has been named to start for Tipp, whose full team can be found here.

Limerick (v Tipperary)

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn
3. Mike Casey
4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes
6. Declan Hannon
7. Dan Morrissey

8. Cian Lynch
9. William O’Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty
11. Kyle Hayes
12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane
14. Graeme Mulcahy
15. Peter Casey

Replacements

Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
Barry Nash (South Liberties)
Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)
Pat Ryan (Doon)

