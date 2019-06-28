Limerick recall four big names for Sunday's provincial decider

Cian Lynch will start for The Treaty at the Gaelic Grounds.

LIMERICK HAVE RECALLED four star names to their starting XV for Sunday’s Munster Senior hurling final with neighbours Tipperary (throw-in 2pm).

2018 Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, captain Declan Hannon, Graeme Mulcahy and Gearoid Hegarty all come back into John Kiely’s side having been rested for The Treaty’s final round robin game versus the same opposition.

In all, 13 of Limerick’s starting lineup also started in last year’s All-Ireland final, but only three of them have Munster medals from 2013.

Cathal Barrett has been named to start for Tipp, whose full team can be found here.

Limerick (v Tipperary)

1. Nicky Quaid

2. Sean Finn

3. Mike Casey

4. Richie English

5. Diarmaid Byrnes

6. Declan Hannon

7. Dan Morrissey

8. Cian Lynch

9. William O’Donoghue

10. Gearoid Hegarty

11. Kyle Hayes

12. Tom Morrissey

13. Aaron Gillane

14. Graeme Mulcahy

15. Peter Casey

Replacements

Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)

Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

Barry Nash (South Liberties)

Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

Pat Ryan (Doon)

