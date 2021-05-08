BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Forde hits 0-14 for Tipperary but Limerick recover for draw with late Reidy point

The Gaelic Grounds hosted this evening’s game.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 8 May 2021, 7:14 PM
8 minutes ago 778 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5431972

Limerick 0-20
Tipperary 0-20

RETURN WAS THE key word of the day.

A return for competitive hurling in 2021, a return to action on their home turf for All-Ireland champions Limerick and a return to Tipperary’s difficulties to get a win against their Munster neighbours.

darragh-odonovan-with-jason-forde Tipperary's Jason Forde and Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan.

For long stretches of this Saturday afternoon May clash, Tipperary seemed set to arrest the recent sequence of their meetings with Limerick. The immaculate striking of Jason Forde from placed balls yielded a rich harvest as he scored 0-14.

The shot he converted pushed them 0-19 to 0-14 clear in the 54th minute, just after the second water break, yet Tipperary only added a single point thereafter. Limerick came with a late charge that drew them level and they chased a winner in injury-time.

Tom Morrissey launched a shot from halfway that drifted wide and Diarmuid Byrnes sized up a free from his own 45-yard line that fell short. Time ran out, both John Kiely and Liam Sheedy had to be content with a draw as they at last got their 2021 endeavours up and running.

There was a clear pattern of Limerick dominance in the second quarter of matches last season, Tipperary’s response here after the water break was telling. The deficit they faced of 0-7 to 0-5 was quickly erased.

Their work rate jumped up a few notches and they outscored Limerick 0-5 to 0-1 with a rapid-fire burst of points. Jason Forde was the experienced scoring figure in attack and he responded with 0-6 in the first half. Ronan Maher, released from the number three spot to the wing, launched over a couple from deep in defence. It all helped and the teams were deadlocked at 0-12 apiece by the break.

william-odonoghue-with-dan-mccormac Limerick's William O'Donoghue and Tipperary's Dan McCormack. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick:

Scorers for Tipperary:

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)
3. Sean Finn (Bruff)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) Captain
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
5. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)
6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie