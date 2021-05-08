Forde hits 0-14 for Tipperary but Limerick recover for draw with late Reidy point

Limerick 0-20

Tipperary 0-20

RETURN WAS THE key word of the day.

A return for competitive hurling in 2021, a return to action on their home turf for All-Ireland champions Limerick and a return to Tipperary’s difficulties to get a win against their Munster neighbours.

Tipperary's Jason Forde and Limerick's Darragh O'Donovan.

For long stretches of this Saturday afternoon May clash, Tipperary seemed set to arrest the recent sequence of their meetings with Limerick. The immaculate striking of Jason Forde from placed balls yielded a rich harvest as he scored 0-14.

The shot he converted pushed them 0-19 to 0-14 clear in the 54th minute, just after the second water break, yet Tipperary only added a single point thereafter. Limerick came with a late charge that drew them level and they chased a winner in injury-time.

Tom Morrissey launched a shot from halfway that drifted wide and Diarmuid Byrnes sized up a free from his own 45-yard line that fell short. Time ran out, both John Kiely and Liam Sheedy had to be content with a draw as they at last got their 2021 endeavours up and running.

There was a clear pattern of Limerick dominance in the second quarter of matches last season, Tipperary’s response here after the water break was telling. The deficit they faced of 0-7 to 0-5 was quickly erased.

Their work rate jumped up a few notches and they outscored Limerick 0-5 to 0-1 with a rapid-fire burst of points. Jason Forde was the experienced scoring figure in attack and he responded with 0-6 in the first half. Ronan Maher, released from the number three spot to the wing, launched over a couple from deep in defence. It all helped and the teams were deadlocked at 0-12 apiece by the break.

Limerick's William O'Donoghue and Tipperary's Dan McCormack. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick:

Scorers for Tipperary:

Limerick

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

3. Sean Finn (Bruff)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh) Captain

9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

15. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

5. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill)

6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

3. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

13. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!