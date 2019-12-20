1-5 for Breen as Limerick begin pre-season with win over Tipperary

Limerick 2-22

Tipperary 1-17

Daragh Small reports from LIT Gaelic Grounds

ADRIAN BREEN SCORED 1-5 as Limerick began their Co-Op Stores Munster Hurling League campaign with victory over Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds tonight.

The reigning All-Ireland champions had already lost to Clare in the first round and couldn’t bounce back in freezing temperatures.

Breen’s goal helped Limerick into a 1-10 to 0-9 lead at half-time. John McGrath replied but David Dempsey sealed the win near the end.

Tipperary flashed a couple of shots wide of the target early on and Adrian Breen opened the scoring for Limerick from wide out on the left, in the second minute. Jerome Cahill scored Tipperary’s first point moments later before Michael Breen became the latest Tipperary attacker to fluff his lines in front of goal.

The teams traded scores and then Paul Flynn saw his shot saved brilliantly by Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy.

Tipperary corner-back Joe O’Dwyer was forced off injured in the 12th minute and two minutes later Breen struck a goal when he was set up by a pin-point accurate pass from Darragh O’Donovan.

Limerick went on the rampage and a couple of frees from David Reidy pushed out their lead, during an unanswered 1-5.

The dependable Forde finally opened his tally from a free to stop the rot, but Limerick were 1-7 to 0-3 in front when Darren O’Connell scored his second point on his debut, in the 13th minute.

Forde scored 0-4 towards the end of the half, and Tipperary hit the last four scores before the break, but their lack of efficiency cost them. They had 11 wides by half-time and Limerick went in with a 1-10 to 0-9 lead.

Tipperary were level within three minutes of the resumption, John McGrath raced through to score a point right after the restart and then in the 38th minute he found acres of space, collected possession, and drove to an empty net.

Limerick began to miss easy opportunities and it took eight minutes for Reidy to regain their lead. That was his fifth successful attempt from a free. He quickly added a sixth.

Darragh O’Donovan pushed them into a 1-13 to 1-10 advantage and substitute Tom Morrissey got in on the act too. There was still a lot of rustiness but Limerick were the better team.

Tipperary needed inspiration and Forde delivered, with an outstanding sideline cut. And Tipperary kept fighting until Dempsey blasted the second goal in the 65th minute.

Scorers for Limerick: Adrian Breen 1-5, David Reidy 0-6 (0-6f), David Dempsey 1-0, Seamus Flanagan 0-3, Tom Morrissey 0-2, Darren O’Connell 0-2, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Paddy O’Loughlin 0-1, Dan Morrissey 0-1, Brian Ryan 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 sideline), John McGrath 1-2, Paul Flynn 0-2, Jerome Cahill 0-1, Mark Kehoe 0-1, Michael Breen 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1, Cian Darcy 0-1.

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Richie English (Doon)

4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

6. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

7. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

8. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

9. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)

10. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon)

15. Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Substitutes

21. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Boylan (35)

22. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) for Connolly (35)

23. Brian Ryan (South Liberties) for O’Connell (47)

18. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen) for Condon (55)

19. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane) for O’Loughlin (63).

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

5. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

6. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

10. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

15. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Substitutes

19. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for J O’Dwyer (12, injury)

22. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Cahill (53)

18. Jason Ryan (Toomevara) for Byrne (57)

17. Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) for Morgan (57)

20. Conor Hammersley (Clonoulty-Rossmore) for Breen (69).

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

