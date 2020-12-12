Limerick and Tipperary set up Munster minor final meeting after semi-final victories

LIMERICK AND TIPPERARY are set for a pre-Christmas Munster hurling final showdown after the county’s minor teams won today’s semi-final clashes.

Limerick saw off Cork by 2-19 to 0-13 in Semple Stadium while Tipperary overcame Waterford by 2-13 to 0-12 in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The final will take place on Sunday 20 December at 1pm at a neutral venue which has still to be confirmed.

The Diarmuid Mullins-managed Limerick side were helped by a double goal blast by Adam English before the interval as they defeated Cork. The green flags raised by English helped Limerick go ahead 2-9 to 0-10 at the break and they took over in the second half.

It was 2-15 to 0-11 in favour of Limerick at the three-quarter mark before they eventually ran out twelve-point victors. English hit 2-3 while Liam Lynch struck 0-7 for Limerick and Patrick O’Donovan grabbed 0-4. Ben Cunningham was top scorer for Cork with 0-8.

A late Kenny Lee goal helped Tipperary see off Waterford in their semi-final tie. That strike was the final score of the game and pushed them seven clear.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Jack Leamy bagged Tipperary’s opening goal of the match as they were in front 1-5 to 0-2 after the first water break and 1-8 to 0-5 clear at half-time. Ballygunner’s Patrick Fitzgerald struck 0-7 to keep Waterford in touch but Leamy’s 1-3 tally helped Tipperary prevail.

Munster MHC Semi-Final Results

Limerick 2-19 Cork 0-13

Tipperary 2-13 Waterford 0-12

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.