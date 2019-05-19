The Rebels aim to bounce back as they take on the reigning All-Ireland champions.
These two are ready for action…
If there are any changes before throw-ib we’ll keep you posted, but here’s how the teams are expected to line out…
Limerick
1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
Subs:
16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
20. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
21. Barry Murphy (Doon)
22. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
23. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
24. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
25. William O’Meara (Askeaton/Ballysteen)
26. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
15. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
Subs:
16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)
18. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
20. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
23. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
24. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
25. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
26. Jack O’ Connor (Sarsfields)
Good afternoon, folks.
Welcome along to our liveblog of this afternoon’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship fixture at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, where Limerick will begin their defence of the Liam MacCarthy Cup against a Cork side who’ll be eager to bounce back from their defeat to Tipperary last weekend.
Throw-in for this one is at 4pm.
