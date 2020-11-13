BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 13 November 2020
Changes kept to a minimum as Limerick and Waterford name sides for Munster SHC final

David Reidy is in from the start for Limerick, with Richie English on the bench while Austin Gleeson is down as Waterford’s starting full-forward.

By Emma Duffy Friday 13 Nov 2020, 10:51 PM
Head-to-head: John Kiely and Liam Cahill.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

LIMERICK MANAGER JOHN Kiely has kept the changes to a minimum ahead of Sunday’s Munster SHC final in Thurles [throw-in 4pm].

David Reidy comes into the team with Darragh O’Donovan dropping out, in the only change to the side that saw off Tipperary in the semi-final.

Having made his debut in 2015, Reidy has lined out for his county 10 times in championship action but this comes as his first start having impressed off the bench in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old Dromin-Athlacca man comes into the side at centre half-forward, while Richie English is named among the substitutes as Limerick look to retain the Munster title for the first time since 1981.

Meanwhile, Déise boss Liam Cahill has unveiled an unchanged Waterford team after they beat Cork in the last four. Mount Sion star Austin Gleeson is down to start at full-forward, but anything could happen come throw-in on Sunday.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

8. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)
17. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
20. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)
21. Richie English (Doon)
22. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
23. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
25. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon).

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)
11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)
14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore).

