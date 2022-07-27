Linfield's Champions League dream comes to an end with 8-0 defeat to Bodø/Glimt

LINFIELD’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE dream came to an end this evening as the Belfast club fell to a heavy 8-0 defeat away to Bodø/Glimt.

The Premiership champions went into the second leg of their second-round qualifier with a 1-0 advantage thanks to Kirk Millar’s late winner at Windsor Park last week.

However things quickly unravelled for the Northern Ireland side in Norway, and Linfield were 4-0 down with just 30 minutes played.

Hugo Veltesen scored the opener for the home team before Linfield lost last week’s matchwinner, Millar, to a red card in the 20th minute after the midfielder used his hand to stop a goal-bound effort.

Victor Boniface stepped up to convert from the penalty spot and put Bodø/Glimt 2-1 up on aggregate.

The Norwegian side – who registered wins against both Roma and Celtic in Europe last season – added to their lead with further goals from Amahl Pellegrino and Ulrik Saltnes before half-time.

The home side hit four more goals after the break, Pellegrino adding his second, with Alfons Sampsted also on target and Runar Espejord netting a brace.

Linfield now head into the qualifying rounds for the Europa League, where they will face FC Zurich next week.

