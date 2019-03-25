This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Morocco seek clarification over Messi injury after agreeing to face Argentina 'first team' in friendly

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game in Tangier.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Mar 2019, 9:25 AM
THE ROYAL MOROCCAN Football Federation (FRMF) sought clarity regarding Lionel Messi’s injury having been frustrated to learn that Argentina would be without their star man for Tuesday’s friendly.

Messi made his return to the international stage last week, but Argentina were beaten 3-1 by Venezuela in Madrid and the Barcelona star was later revealed to be suffering with a pelvic injury.

That ailment will keep Messi out of Argentina’s trip to Tangier, as was confirmed to Morocco in a letter on Saturday.

But having agreed with Argentina that their best team would be on show, the FRMF asked for a further explanation, seemingly seeking to ensure Messi’s injury is genuine.

A statement from the federation read: “The FRMF on Saturday received a letter from the agent of the friendly match against Argentina, officially confirming the absence of Lionel Messi.

“According to the same letter, the agent confirmed that the Argentine Football Association said that Messi had been injured in a match against Venezuela on Friday in Madrid, and that he directly joined Barcelona for treatment.

“The FRMF asked for clarification from the match agent, approved by the Argentine Football Federation, after news of Messi’s absence from Tuesday’s match in Tangier.

It is worth noting that the FMRF had agreed in the contract organising this friendly match to face Argentina’s first team.

Morocco were held to a 0-0 draw by Malawi in an African Nations Cup qualifier on Friday.

18-year-old Ireland starlet enhances growing reputation

