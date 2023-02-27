Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Scaloni to stay on until 2026

ARGENTINA’S WORLD CUP-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has signed a new contract until the 2026 World Cup, the Argentine federation announced on Monday.

Scaloni, who took over the role in 2018 and guided Lionel Messi’s team to glory in Qatar in December, agreed the new deal while attending the FIFA Best awards in Paris.

