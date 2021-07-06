Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 6 July 2021
Advertisement

Lions' clash with the Bulls is off, while Boks versus Georgia in major doubt

The Bulls may have as many as seven positive Covid0-19 cases.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 4:31 PM
8 minutes ago 341 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5487349
The Lions were due to face the Bulls on Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Lions were due to face the Bulls on Saturday.
The Lions were due to face the Bulls on Saturday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE LIONS CLASH with the Bulls on Saturday is set to be called off after the South African side recorded positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

SA Rugby and the Lions had been hoping that the cases would not require the game to be called off but The42 understands that this weekend’s fixture will not go ahead as planned.

It’s believed that both parties are attempting to reschedule the fixture for later this month.

However, it is a fresh blow for the Lions tour, particularly given that the Springboks are currently in isolation for the second time in eight days due to Covid cases in their squad.

South Africa is in the midst of a third wave of the virus, with case numbers at alarming levels and the healthcare system under intense pressure.

The Lions are due to play the Sharks in Johannesburg tomorrow and while that fixture is still set to go ahead as planned, Saturday’s scheduled meeting with the Bulls is set to be called off for now.

It’s believed that there may be as many as seven positive Covid-19 cases in the Bulls squad, while it seems likely that there will be other players identified as close contacts.

As such, it’s expected that SA Rugby and the Lions will soon officially confirm that this weekend’s game is off, leaving the tourists without a warm-up fixture just two weeks out from the first Test against the Boks on 24 July.

Get exclusive
lions analysis

Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella in South Africa

Become a Member

The Lions have a midweek game against South Africa A next Wednesday, followed by a Saturday meeting with the Stormers, and it could be that the Bulls fixture is rescheduled for a date in the week of the first Test, if at all.

The Boks are due to play Georgia this Friday but that fixture is also in doubt due to the South Africans being in isolation for the last two days following de Jager’s positive PCR test result.

It’s understood that the Georgians are also waiting on their latest PCR testing results amid suspicions of potential positive cases in their squad too. Georgia cancelled their planned media activities today at late notice.

It all leaves the Boks’ clash with the Georgian in major doubt ahead of this weekend. It’s believed that there have been discussions about delaying the fixture but it could also be cancelled.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie