Setback for the Springboks as Munster's Snyman goes for skin graft

The powerful second row is in danger of missing the Lions series.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 5,362 Views 2 Comments
RG Snyman has played only seven minutes for Munster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

RG SNYMAN’S CHANCES of featuring for the Springboks against the Lions have taken a big blow with news that he has had to go for a skin graft following the burn injuries he suffered last month.

Snyman was one of four Munster players who were injured in an incident last month involving someone throwing petrol onto a fire pit, causing the canister to explode.

Snyman and Damian de Allende joined up with the Boks ahead of their Test series against the Lions but Snyman has since had to undergo a procedure on his burns.

Snyman was close to a return from a long-term knee injury when he suffered the burns. The South African was injured just seven minutes into his Munster debut last August and hasn’t played for the province since.

He had hoped to make a comeback with the Boks in the upcoming series against Warren Gatland’s Lions but he is now in danger of missing out.

“RG Snyman is currently out of the squad. He’s not with us,” said Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids today.

“He went for a skin graft operation and obviously he will start the process of rehabilitation.

“As he recovers and we get a medical update, he will return into the squad.

“At this stage, I think there’s a small chance that he will be part of the British and Irish Lions Test series, but he will definitely return for the remainder of the year’s Test matches that lie ahead in the Rugby Championship and end-of-year tour.”

The Springboks’ three-game series against the Lions kicks off on 24 July and with Snyman unavailable for next weekend’s second warm-up clash against Georgia, it appears highly unlikely he will be involved versus Gatland’s tourists.

As Davids indicated, there is more hope of Snyman being fit in time for the start of the Rugby Championship, which begins on 14 August – the weekend after the third Lions Test – and runs until 2 October.

The Springboks are also due to play November Tests against Wales, Scotland, and England, meaning that Munster may see very little of Snyman and de Allende until the end of the year.

