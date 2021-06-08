Munster players' fire pit accident caused by petrol explosion

De Allende and Springboks team-mate RG Snyman will see a specialist again this week.

THE FIRE PIT accident which injured four Munster Rugby players was caused by a petrol explosion, one of the players involved has revealed.

Springboks duo Damian De Allende and RG Snyman, along with Munster team-mates CJ Stander and Mike Haley, were treated in hospital for “superficial burns” following the incident on Saturday.

“We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded,” De Allende told South Africa’s SuperSport.

Haley and Stander sustained burns to their hands, Munster confirmed on Monday, while De Allende and Snyman suffered ”more substantial burns to [their] legs, hands and face”.

Haley and Stander are both expected to return to training ahead of Munster’s Rainbow Cup trip to Zebre on Friday night, while De Allende and Snyman — both of whom have been named in South Africa’s squad to face the Lions — will require further assessment this week.

“We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok,” head coach Johann van Graan said.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

