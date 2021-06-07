BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 7 June 2021
Four Munster players suffer burn injuries in weekend fire pit accident

Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman all required treatment for superficial burns.

By Ciarán Kennedy Monday 7 Jun 2021, 7:32 PM
Munster's CJ Stander was one of four players injured in a fire pit accident.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER PLAYERS MIKE Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman all required treatment for superficial burns following an accident involving a fire pit over the weekend.

A Munster statement confirmed that Haley and Stander both sustained burns to their hands, while Springbok pair De Allende and Snyman sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said, “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all ok.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

Haley and Stander could return to training this week ahead of Friday night’s Rainbow Cup game away to Zebre. Munster say the availability of both players will be reviewed as the week progresses.

However both De Allende and Snyman will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week.

On Saturday, both players were named in Jacques Nienaber’s South Africa squad for the upcoming series against the British and Irish Lions. The World Cup-winning pair are expected to link up with the squad on completion of their provincial programmes.

Munster will provide a further update during their weekly press conference on Tuesday.

