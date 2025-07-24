Aki, Porter, and Chessum start for the Lions in second Test

ANDY FARRELL HAS brought Bundee Aki, Andrew Porter, and Ollie Chessum into his Lions starting XV for Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies in Melbourne [KO 11am Irish time, Sky Sports].

Despite Joe McCarthy missing out due to injury, Ireland head coach Farrell is calling on nine Irish starters in his Lions team as he looks to clinch the series at the MCG.

Porter comes in at loosehead prop as Ellis Genge drops to the bench, meaning it’s an all-Irish starting front row of Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Tadhg Furlong.

Chessum starts in the second row in place of McCarthy, who has a foot injury. Maro Itoje captains the side again, while the back row of Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, and Jack Conan is unchanged.

Advertisement

Jamison Gibson-Park and Finn Russell continue as the halfbacks, but there’s a change at inside centre as Aki comes in for Sione Tuipulotu, who is left out of the matchday 23 altogether. Garry Ringrose misses out as Huw Jones continues at number 13.

The back three of James Lowe, Tommy Freeman, and Hugo Keenan is unchanged.

There are a few fresh faces on the Lions bench, with Ireland’s James Ryan, Wales’ Jac Morgan, England’s Owen Farrell, and Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn included.

Lions (v Australia):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Huw Jones

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Finn Russell

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Maro Itoje (captain)

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Tom Curry

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Ellis Genge

18. Will Stuart

19. James Ryan

20. Jac Morgan

21. Alex Mitchell

22. Owen Farrell

23. Blair Kinghorn

Referee: Andrea Piardi [Italy].