Lions to provide update on South Africa tour prospects in coming weeks

The statement comes after reports that the tour was ‘on the brink’.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,483 Views 2 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

BRITISH AND IRISH Lions tour organisers today issued a statement signalling that they are seeking ‘clarity’ for this summer’s scheduled series against South Africa and they intend to provide an update for supporters this month.

As the Covid-19 pandemic intensifies on these shores and South Africa records in the region of 16,000 new cases per day, the Daily Mail yesterday reported that the tour was ‘on the brink’ as the prospect of crowds attending the matches appears so distant.

After the Mail reported that a decision on the tour plans would be brought forward from March to this month, Lions managing director Ben Calveley today issued a statement saying:

“We are very aware of the need to make a timely decision on the best way forward; not least so that we can provide clarity to supporters booked to travel to South Africa next summer, or those thinking of making the trip.”

“(The board) will meet throughout January and into February, if required, to review all relevant information and data. After further consultation with SA Rugby, we will update on the outcome of these meetings in due course.”

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

