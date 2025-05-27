Golden point could be played in Lions' third Test against Australia to avoid shared series

RUGBY AUSTRALIA HAVE proposed that extra time be played in the event that a deciding Test between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions ends in a draw.

Phil Waugh, CEO of Rugby Australia, confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that “really constructive conversations” have taken place between Australia and the Lions’ board about a tiebreak format ahead of this summer’s tour.

The 2017 series between the Lions and New Zealand was anticlimactically shared after each side won a Test and the final Test was drawn 15-15.

And Rugby Australia have suggested extra time as a means of splitting the sides should this year’s series follow a similar pattern, with the hosts’ preference being to adopt the ‘superpoint’ format from Super Rugby, wherein a period of 10 additional minutes is played and the next score of any kind decides the game.

“We’ve had some really constructive conversations,” said Rugby Australia CEO Waugh. “That’s got to go to the Lions board around whether it’s a drawn series, or you decide it through golden point or extra time.

“Our preference, if we put the fans at the centre of everything we’re doing, I think that the familiarity that everyone has with ‘superpoint’ and the interest for that in our market is a good guide.

“Obviously, we will be making sure both parties agree. But I think that if you’re thinking about some fan engagement, that’s certainly very appealing.”