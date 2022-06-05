Membership : Access or Sign Up
World champion Lisa O'Rourke inspires Roscommon to big win

The boxer starred in the Rossies’ midfield this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,287 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5783797

lisa-orourke Lisa O'Rourke on the ball this afternoon. Source: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

FROM BOXING WORLD championship glory to inter-county football duty, Lisa O’Rourke was back in the Roscommon midfield today.

And she impressed, scoring three excellent points from play and helping the Rossies to a massive 4-10 to 2-14 win over Kildare.

lisa-orourke-celebrates-winning-a-gold-medal O'Rourke on the podium in Istanbul. Source: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst claimed a sensational World Championship double in Istanbul two weeks ago, but today, she partnered captain Laura Fleming in midfield as Roscommon, Division 3 league champions and Connacht finalists, advanced to the quarter-final stages of the All-Ireland intermediate championship.

Understandably, she was a woman in demand afterwards:

ruth-dennigan-gets-an-autograph-from-lisa-orourke-after-the-game Source: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

lisa-orourke-autographs-a-jersey-for-supporter-grace-kelly Source: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

It was a thriller at St Brigid’s. Grace Clifford and Aoife Rattigan found the net for Kildare but Roscommon goals from Fiona Tully (two), Jenny Higgins and Róise Lennon were key.

The Lilywhites were recently crowned Leinster champions, but they’re now out of the race for All-Ireland glory. They’re facing the relegation play-offs, as Longford join Roscommon in prevailing from Group C.

Wexford, Clare, Louth, Tyrone and Laois are the other confirmed quarter-finalists, with Leitrim, Down and Sligo joining the Kildare in relegation trouble following today’s second round action.

Wicklow hosted Wexford in the pivotal game at the top of Group A in Baltinglass, with the visitors securing a 1-12 to 0-11 victory. Catriona Murray scored the first half goal and the sides were level 1-5 to 0-8 at half-time. But last year’s beaten finalists came with some sustained pressure late on and Aisling Murphy sealed the win.

The other game in that group saw Offaly get right back into contention thanks to a brilliant 3-11 to 1-10 success. They beat Leitrim at Bretland Park with goals from Sarah Kehoe, Mairéad Daly and Sarah Doyle cancelling out the effort from Roisin McHugh.

In Group B, Louth got their campaign up and running with a 1-11 to 0-9 victory over Down in Dundalk. Seona Halligan grabbed the only goal of the game late on.

Tyrone advanced from Group D following their 4-12 to 1-12 success against Sligo in Killyclogher. Emma Jane Gervin, Chloe McCafferty and Niamh Hughes were among the goals for the hosts.

In the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship, Carlow made a perfect start with a 1-9 to 1-5 victory over Fermanagh in Lannleire. Rachel Sawyer scored the crucial goal for Carlow.

Today’s results

TG4 All-Ireland IFC Round 2

Group A

Offaly 3-11 Leitrim 1-10
Wexford 1-12 Wicklow 0-11

Group B

Louth 1-11 Down 0-9

Group C

Roscommon 4-10 Kildare 2-14

Group D

Tyrone 4-12 Sligo 1-12

TG4 All-Ireland JFC Group A – Round 1

Carlow 1-9 Fermanagh 1-5.

- Additional reporting by Daragh Small for Ladies Gaelic Football

