Tuesday 26 October 2021
Liveblog

Confirmation of today’s teams…

Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy, Áine O’Gorman; Lucy Quinn, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.

Finland: Tinja-Riika Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Eveliina Summanen, Ria Öling; Sanni Franssi, Linda Sällström.

Referee: Alexandra Collin (France).

Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s a very important game for both sides.

Ireland come into it on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Sweden where they nonetheless put in a creditable display against the second-highest ranked team in the world.

Finland, meanwhile, have won their opening two games against Slovakia and Georgia.

Most critics expect them to challenge Ireland for the runners-up spot in the group that would be enough to secure a play-off place.

Given that they sit 25th in the world — eight places above Ireland — the Finnish team will be most people’s slight favourites going into this game.

Vera Pauw’s side will feel a draw is the minimum result required though, and if they can build on last week’s encouraging display, that outcome certainly looks achievable.

