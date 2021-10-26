Ireland face Finland in a big game for both sides.
🟢 Unchanged from Sweden game
🟢 Cap 110 for @Aineogor9
⏰ KO 16:15 (Irish Time)
🏟 Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
🏆 @FIFAWWC Qualifier
📺 LIVE on RTÉ2
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Ireland: Courtney Brosnan; Jamie Finn, Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Savannah McCarthy, Áine O’Gorman; Lucy Quinn, Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe; Heather Payne.
Finland: Tinja-Riika Korpela; Tuija Hyyrynen, Anna Westerlund, Natalia Kuikka, Emma Koivisto; Adelina Engman, Emmi Alanen, Eveliina Summanen, Ria Öling; Sanni Franssi, Linda Sällström.
Referee: Alexandra Collin (France).
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It’s a very important game for both sides.
Ireland come into it on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Sweden where they nonetheless put in a creditable display against the second-highest ranked team in the world.
Finland, meanwhile, have won their opening two games against Slovakia and Georgia.
Most critics expect them to challenge Ireland for the runners-up spot in the group that would be enough to secure a play-off place.
Given that they sit 25th in the world — eight places above Ireland — the Finnish team will be most people’s slight favourites going into this game.
Vera Pauw’s side will feel a draw is the minimum result required though, and if they can build on last week’s encouraging display, that outcome certainly looks achievable.
