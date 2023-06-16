LIVE: Greece v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a game Greece boss Gus Poyet has described as a “must-win” for both sides, and it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Apart from the Gibraltar double-header, Ireland won’t be especially confident of picking up three points in any of their upcoming encounters.

As the group’s fourth seeds, Greece are conceivably the most likely team they can beat.

It won’t be easy, however, as the hosts have taken points off the likes of Spain, Sweden and Romania within the last two years.

One ostensible positive is the weather — many people were anticipating very humid conditions in Athens but it’s unlikely to be unbearable by any means in that regard and there was in fact heavy rain and stormy weather in the city earlier.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.