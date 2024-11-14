LIVE: Ireland v Finland, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It has been a low-key enough build-up to this match, but it’s an important game for Ireland against Finland, who they beat in Helsinki in the reverse fixture last month.

If Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men win or draw, they will avoid automatic relegation and Finland will drop down to League C.

Third-place is almost certainly the best Ireland can hope for, however. If England avoid defeat in Greece tonight, they will be guaranteed to finish second in the group at worst.

So presuming Ireland and England don’t lose tonight, the Boys in Green can look forward to a two-legged playoff on 20 and 23 March against a second-place League C team.

Of course, relegation to League C would impact the team’s chances of qualifying for the next World Cup and Euros in terms of seeding, so the significance of a positive result this evening should not be underestimated.