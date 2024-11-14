Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Free Live Blog

LIVE: Ireland v Finland, Nations League

Ireland face Finland in the penultimate match of their Nations League campaign.
6.45pm, 14 Nov 2024
5 mins ago 7:36PM

heimir-hallgrimsson Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

7 mins ago 7:34PM

12 mins ago 7:29PM

sarah-and-ella-scollan Ireland fans Sarah and 4 year old Ella Scollan from Ballinteer. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

22 mins ago 7:20PM

Heimir Hallgrímsson gives his thoughts ahead of the game…

32 mins ago 7:10PM

finland-players-ahead-of-the-game Finland players ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

33 mins ago 7:09PM

jayson-molumby Ireland's Jayson Molumby. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

35 mins ago 7:07PM

And here is the Finland team for tonight…

37 mins ago 7:05PM

Confirmation of the Ireland team below with Matt Doherty, Festy Ebosele, Mikey Johnston and Callum O’Dowda all coming into the starting XI.

43 mins ago 6:58PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It has been a low-key enough build-up to this match, but it’s an important game for Ireland against Finland, who they beat in Helsinki in the reverse fixture last month.

If Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men win or draw, they will avoid automatic relegation and Finland will drop down to League C.

Third-place is almost certainly the best Ireland can hope for, however. If England avoid defeat in Greece tonight, they will be guaranteed to finish second in the group at worst.

So presuming Ireland and England don’t lose tonight, the Boys in Green can look forward to a two-legged playoff on 20 and 23 March against a second-place League C team.

Of course, relegation to League C would impact the team’s chances of qualifying for the next World Cup and Euros in terms of seeding, so the significance of a positive result this evening should not be underestimated.

Author
Paul Fennessy
