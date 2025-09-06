LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, World Cup qualifier

Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against a team seeded above them, and whom they are expected to vie for second place in the group.

Hungary have only won one of their last six matches, but those have included games against Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Their wait to qualify for a World Cup is even longer than Ireland’s, with 1986 the last time they made the tournament proper, although they have reached the last three successive Euros.

There has been a sense of optimism in the Irish camp this week, though their positivity will be put to the test tonight.

It would be perhaps unfair to suggest a win is essential at this early stage of qualifying, but a defeat would be a significant blow and leave Ireland with a mountain to climb from the outset.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.