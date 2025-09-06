The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, World Cup qualifier
Ireland 0-0 Hungary
We’re underway…
St. Patrick's Athletic's Manager Stephen Kenny in attendance. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Eddie McGuinness attend a protest ahead of the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
CEO of OTP Bank Group Sándor Csányi with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Some fan pics ahead of the game…
And here’s how Hungary are expected to line out…
Confirmation of the Irish starting XI below…
Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against a team seeded above them, and whom they are expected to vie for second place in the group.
Hungary have only won one of their last six matches, but those have included games against Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.
Their wait to qualify for a World Cup is even longer than Ireland’s, with 1986 the last time they made the tournament proper, although they have reached the last three successive Euros.
There has been a sense of optimism in the Irish camp this week, though their positivity will be put to the test tonight.
It would be perhaps unfair to suggest a win is essential at this early stage of qualifying, but a defeat would be a significant blow and leave Ireland with a mountain to climb from the outset.
Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.
