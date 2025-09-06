Advertisement
LIVE: Ireland v Hungary, World Cup qualifier

Ireland host Hungary in their opening World Cup qualifier.
7.01pm, 6 Sep 2025
21

Ireland 0-0 Hungary

6 mins ago 7:46PM

We’re underway…

6 mins ago 7:45PM

stephen-kenny-in-attendance St. Patrick's Athletic's Manager Stephen Kenny in attendance. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

15 mins ago 7:36PM

aodhan-o-riordain-and-eddie-mcguinness-attend-a-protest-ahead-of-the-game Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and Eddie McGuinness attend a protest ahead of the game. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

16 mins ago 7:35PM

sandor-csanyi-with-viktor-orban CEO of OTP Bank Group Sándor Csányi with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

26 mins ago 7:26PM

Some fan pics ahead of the game…

fans-arrive-ahead-of-the-game James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

inpho-photographer-laszlo-geczo-with-hungarian-fans-ahead-of-the-match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

a-view-of-fans-ahead-of-the-game Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

ballingarry-albion-football-club-from-tipperary-ahead-of-the-match James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

niall-quinn-meets-fans-ahead-of-the-game James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

30 mins ago 7:21PM

39 mins ago 7:12PM

Confirmation of the Irish starting XI below…

41 mins ago 7:10PM

Hello and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland open their World Cup qualifying campaign against a team seeded above them, and whom they are expected to vie for second place in the group.

Hungary have only won one of their last six matches, but those have included games against Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Their wait to qualify for a World Cup is even longer than Ireland’s, with 1986 the last time they made the tournament proper, although they have reached the last three successive Euros.

There has been a sense of optimism in the Irish camp this week, though their positivity will be put to the test tonight.

It would be perhaps unfair to suggest a win is essential at this early stage of qualifying, but a defeat would be a significant blow and leave Ireland with a mountain to climb from the outset.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm.

