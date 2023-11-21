LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, international friendly

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Barring a major surprise, this evening will be the last time Stephen Kenny coaches this Ireland team following a string of disappointing results during their latest European Championship qualification campaign.

With that in mind, the Dubliner will be eager to end his reign on a high in the form of a morale-boosting victory for his embattled team.

Ireland have only ever played New Zealand once before in what was the penultimate game in charge for Kenny’s predecessor, Mick McCarthy.

The Boys in Green earned a convincing 3-1 win that night and will be hoping to deliver a similarly positive performance this evening.