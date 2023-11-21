Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE

LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, international friendly

Ireland face New Zealand in what could be manager Stephen Kenny’s final game in charge.
2.9k
8
25 minutes ago

1 minute ago 6:53PM

Confirmation of Ireland’s starting XI, with Mark Sykes making his full debut.

11 minutes ago 6:44PM

alan-browne-callum-robinson-and-james-mcclean Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland’s Alan Browne, Callum Robinson and James McClean Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

18 minutes ago 6:36PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Barring a major surprise, this evening will be the last time Stephen Kenny coaches this Ireland team following a string of disappointing results during their latest European Championship qualification campaign.

With that in mind, the Dubliner will be eager to end his reign on a high in the form of a morale-boosting victory for his embattled team.

Ireland have only ever played New Zealand once before in what was the penultimate game in charge for Kenny’s predecessor, Mick McCarthy.

The Boys in Green earned a convincing 3-1 win that night and will be hoping to deliver a similarly positive performance this evening.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     