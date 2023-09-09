LIVE: Ireland v Romania, Rugby World Cup

TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 33-8 Romania (Sexton, 40′)



Johnny Sexton gets in on the act on his return to rugby – but as he slides in under the post, maybe a touch casually, Jason Tomane is coming behind him to try make a tackle. Tomane’s knee catches Sexton’s hand, and the Ireland out-half doesn’t look best pleased. It looks like a sore one, but hopefully nothing serious.

After a couple of moments, Sexton dusts himself off to convert.