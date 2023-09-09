LIVE: Ireland v Romania, Rugby World Cup

Ireland 33-8 Romania
HALF TIME: Ireland 33-8 Romania
Rupanu’s early try aside, that was largely business as expected for Ireland — five tries, bonus point secured, and a performance that was good without being anywhere near great.
Back in a few minutes.
TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 33-8 Romania (Sexton, 40′)
Johnny Sexton gets in on the act on his return to rugby – but as he slides in under the post, maybe a touch casually, Jason Tomane is coming behind him to try make a tackle. Tomane’s knee catches Sexton’s hand, and the Ireland out-half doesn’t look best pleased. It looks like a sore one, but hopefully nothing serious.
After a couple of moments, Sexton dusts himself off to convert.
TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 26-8 Romania (Aki, 34′)
Off the restart, Andrew Porter flicks the ball out the back door to Ringrose, and when it makes its way to Bundee Aki, he backs himself all the way. Manumua has to drift wide to cover the pass to Lowe and that’s the only invitation Aki needs to go it alone and score.
Sexton converts and Ireland have the bonus point secured with a few minutes to spare in the first half.
Showing all his power here to score his 12th try for Ireland!
33 mins – So close for Joe McCarthy. He tries to drive over the line but Hinckley Vaovasa makes the tackle and holds him up.
32 mins – YELLOW CARD! Romania full-back Marius Simionescu is sent to the bin for an infringement with Ireland on their try-line. It comes from a quick tap penalty by Sexton, with Lowe right there to support him. Penalty Ireland, and Romania down to 14 for the next 10 minutes.
28 mins – Tadhg Furlong is playing both sides of the ball! His pass in midfield is intercepted by Jason Tomane, but when Tomane is tackled, it’s Furlong who is right there again to pounce and force the turnover penalty.
26 mins – Another chance goes a-begging. James Lowe catches a long Romanian kick with the sun in his eyes and launches an Ireland counter-attack. Hugo Keenan and Tadhg Beirne both make ground, but when Lowe tries to find Gibson-Park back on the inside, the scrum-half has just overrun the line slightly and the ball goes to ground.
23 mins – Ireland very nearly have their fourth try, and they’re getting good, clean, quick ball at the ruck which Romania can’t really live with. Lowe backs himself one-on-one with a little stutter step, and while that beats full-back Marius Simionescu, Jason Tomane is covering across. Lowe turns back inside to try to find Earls, but the ball is lost forward. Scrum Romania.
Just having a quick water break here before Johnny Sexton gets us back underway…
21 mins — PENALTY! Ireland 19-8 Romania
Romania prop Iulian Hartig carries the ball into contact, but Bundee Aki is offside, and Romania will have an easy chance to get some more points on the board here. Rupanu converts.
TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 19-5 Romania (Beirne, 17′)
Ireland are in again — and it’s Tadhg Beirne on the wing who scores! The build-up starts and finishes with James Lowe. He spots space in behind the Romanian line and kicks through. Keith Earls very nearly scoops it up to score, only for the ball to get caught under his studs, but Hugo Keenan is hot on his heels to secure possession. Ireland recycle patiently, and Lowe loops the final pass out to Beirne who is unmarked on the wing to score.
Sexton’s conversion attempt is from right in the corner, and he has his first miss of the day.
15 mins – Great work from Joe McCarthy there who takes the plaudits of his team-mates. Romania win their own lineout cleanly, but McCarthy is there to hold up the maul and win Ireland the put-in to the scrum.
TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 14-5 Romania (Keenan, 12′)
Just like Jamison Gibson-Park before him, Hugo Keenan marks his World Cup debut with a try — and it comes off the back some brilliantly accurately Irish attack play in the Romania 22. Peter O’Mahony make a lovely tip-on pass, James Ryan moves it on just as quickly, and Keenan squirms through the covering tackle to force his way over the line.
10 mins – Solid scrum from Romania just outside the Irish 22 and they thunder through the phases with some big carries. Keith Earls get his body position spot on at the breakdown and pounces to force Romania flanker Florian Rosu to hold on and concede the turnover penalty.
TRY FOR IRELAND! Ireland 7-5 Romania (Gibson-Park, 5′)
If you’re going to go behind to a shock early try, there’s only one way to respond – and Ireland strike back immediately.
Jason Tomane — brother of former Leinster man Joe — misses a tackle, Garry Ringrose dances through, and Jamison Gibson-Park is right there on his shoulder to take the pass and run in the try unopposed.
Sexton converts. Ireland lead. And breathe.
TRY FOR ROMANIA! Ireland 0-5 Romania (Rupanu, 2′)
What a start for Romania! The third-lowest ranked side at the World Cup lead the world’s top-ranked side after just two minutes.
Keith Earls can’t get to a kick down the wing quickly enough, Romania out-half Hinckley Vaovasa gathers, and pops it back inside to his out-half Gabriel Rupanu to run it in under the posts.
Rupanu’s conversion should a simple one, but he somehow drags it wide.
1 mins – An early Irish lineout, and a little blip from Rob Herring whose throw is off the mark and allows Romania to turn it over.
KICK OFF: Here we go! Johnny Sexton gets us underway in Bordeaux.
Nika Amashukeli is the match referee.
The teams are on the pitch in the Stade de Bordeaux and — in keeping with last night’s opening match — we’ve just had the choral arrangement of Ireland’s Call.
It’s different anyway, that’s for sure.
TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Romania will line out.
Romania
- 15. Marius Simionescu
- 14. Nicholas Onutu
- 13. Jason Tomane
- 12. Fonovai Tangimana
- 11. Tevita Manumua
- 10. Hinckley Vaovasa
- 9. Gabriel Rupanu
- 1. Iulian Hartig
- 2. Ovidiu Cojocaru
- 3. Alexandru Gordas
- 4. Adrian Motoc
- 5. Stefan Iancu
- 6. Florian Rosu
- 7. Vlad Neculau
- 8. Cristian Chirica
Replacements:
- 16. Florin Bardasu
- 17. Alexandru Savin
- 18. Gheorghe Gajion
- 19. Marius Iftimiciuc
- 20. Dragos Ser
- 21. Alin Conache
- 22. Tudor Boldor
- 23. Taylor Gontineac
TEAM NEWS: In case you missed it when it was named on Thursday, here’s that Ireland team.
What a day for Joe McCarthy who makes just his second senior Ireland start!
Ireland
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Keith Earls
- 13. Garry Ringrose
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. James Lowe
- 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tadhg Furlong
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. James Ryan
- 6. Tadhg Beirne
- 7. Peter O’Mahony
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. Rónan Kelleher
- 17. Jeremy Loughman
- 18. Tom O’Toole
- 19. Iain Henderson
- 20. Josh van der Flier
- 21. Conor Murray
- 22. Jack Crowley
- 23. Mack Hansen
LATE CHANGE: The 42′s Murray Kinsella is the Stade de Bordeaux and he has news of a late change to the Irish 23.
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of his side’s World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.
The Leinster man had been named on the Irish bench in the number 23 shirt but he has now been withdrawn. Ireland say the move is “precautionary.”
Connacht wing Mack Hansen comes into the Irish matchday 23 in place of Henshaw.
Wherever and whenever the journey ends, it starts here.
Ireland begin their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Romania on a sweltering afternoon in Bordeaux.
The pre-match markets make Ireland favourites to beat Pool B’s weakest side by somewhere in the region of 60+ points, but Andy Farrell is leaving nothing up to chance, naming a virtually full-strength side for the tournament opener.
And yes, that means Johnny Sexton back on a rugby pitch and back in the number 10 jersey for the first time in six months.
Kick-off is at 2.30pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment…