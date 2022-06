26 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

We’re set for an intriguing fixture.

Both these sides come into tonight’s match on the back of disappointments at the weekend.

Ukraine saw their World Cup hopes end amid a heartbreaking loss to Wales, while Ireland got their Nations League campaign off to a losing start in Armenia.

Stephen Kenny will feel tonight’s match is certainly winnable though — not only are the Ukrainians likely to have somewhat of a World Cup playoff hangover, but they have also opted for a largely second string team with 10 changes made from the Welsh match.