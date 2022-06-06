'I only got asked about being Irish back at the start of March, so to be here is a crazy experience'

MEET CJ HAMILTON, Stephen Kenny’s latest recruit.

The jet-heeled Blackpool forward met the press at Abbottstown on Monday, perhaps auguring well for a senior international debut against Ukraine on Wednesday.

Hamilton was born in Harrow and moved at the age of four to Clonea-Power in Waterford, from where his mother hails. He played Gaelic football for Rathgormack and hurling for Clonlea-Power before he ever started playing football, his explosive pace earning him a spot among the forwards. He can remember hurling against Austin Gleeson and others who have worn Waterford’s county colours, but he went a different path.

“Someone came to my house when I was living in Clonlea, asked me to play [football] for Portlaw. They’d seen I had been playing GAA and they thought I’d be a good footballer so I thought, why not? I was 11 or 12 at the time.” He spent 18 months with Portlaw and then stepped up to play for Carrick United, from where he earned recognition to play in the Kennedy Cup, also scoring for a Waterford schoolboy league team in a 2-1 victory over a Cork schoolboy selection that included current Irish international, Alan Browne.

He was never involved in the Irish underage sides but got the chance to move to England at 16, going on trial at Sheffield United and then signing professional terms. He never played a first-team game for the Blades, twice going out on loan to Halifax Town and then Gateshead in non-league before joining Mansfield Town on a permanent basis in 2016, playing regularly in League Two and scoring 20 goals in 173 games. That earned him a move to Blackpool in the summer of 2020, getting off to an ideal start by scoring in pre-season friendlies against both Liverpool and Everton. He played 22 games and scored five times in what proved to be a successful season, with Blackpool promoted to the Championship via the play-offs.

He made 24 appearances in England’s second-tier this season, scoring twice, and his international eligibility only recently came to the attention of Stephen Kenny and the FAI. His clearance came through in time for this month’s quadruple-header of Nations League matches.

“I only got asked about being Irish back at the start of March before the last camp so to be here is a crazy experience. It shows me as a player how far I’ve come.

“I never put myself out there [for international football], because I never thought I’d play football when I was first left. It was a bit of a random one. So when I started playing football, I went under the radar because I was at a level where I didn’t think I’d ever get called up. Obviously I’m at a stage where I’m doing well and under the radar for everyone.

“I think it was someone local down in Waterford who said something [about his eligibility]. At the time I was more focused on getting fit and doing well for my club. Then as soon as they found out I was Irish, it was quite quick to get sorted. And then based on performances, I earned a call-up.”

Asked to describe his talents, Hamilton replied, “I’m a direct player, quick and like to set up goals.” Ireland will need those talents on Wednesday evening if they are to atone for the wretched group start in Armenia. Many of Hamilton’s family still live in Waterford, and many will be travelling up for Wednesday’s game.

“Everyone is disappointed, we know it was a poor result. Even sitting on the bench was crazy. The temperature was ridiculous, it was crazy. The older players are getting around everyone and making sure we’re up for the game on Wednesday and make sure we put things right.”