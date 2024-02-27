Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ireland v Wales, international friendly

Ireland face Wales as Eileen Gleeson’s side aim to finish the international window on a positive note.
0
2.3k
40 minutes ago

6 minutes ago 7:04PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Ireland (24)
Wales (3)
Draw (1)

7 minutes ago 7:03PM

eileen-gleeson Ireland Manager Eileen Gleeson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

13 minutes ago 6:57PM

Confirmation of the Ireland starting XI below, with Amber Barrett and Leanne Kiernan coming into the team in place of Kyra Carusa and Izzy Atkinson, who both drop to the bench.

20 minutes ago 6:51PM

jess-ziu-abbie-larkin-and-izzy-atkinson Ireland’s Jess Ziu, Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

24 minutes ago 6:46PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

There were positives to take as Ireland earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to an Italy side ranked 10 places above them in last week’s friendly.

However, Eileen Gleeson’s side will be hoping to improve the attacking aspects of their game with chances few and far between in Florence.

In front of what is expected to be a record crowd in the recently developed Tallaght Stadium now allowing for a capacity of over 10,000 (7,632 for last year’s World Cup warm-up clash with France is the current record).

They will be expected to win against a Wales side eight places below them in the rankings, while Gleeson and the team will be hoping to maintain a run that has seen them go unbeaten since last summer’s World Cup.

Wales, meanwhile, will be keen to make a positive impression. Former Canada defender Rhian Wilkinson was just announced as their new manager yesterday, succeeding Gemma Grainger, who left to take charge of Norway.

Wilkinson hasn’t officially taken up her role yet, but she will be in attendance tonight.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     