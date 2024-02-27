LIVE: Ireland v Wales, international friendly

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

There were positives to take as Ireland earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to an Italy side ranked 10 places above them in last week’s friendly.

However, Eileen Gleeson’s side will be hoping to improve the attacking aspects of their game with chances few and far between in Florence.

In front of what is expected to be a record crowd in the recently developed Tallaght Stadium now allowing for a capacity of over 10,000 (7,632 for last year’s World Cup warm-up clash with France is the current record).

They will be expected to win against a Wales side eight places below them in the rankings, while Gleeson and the team will be hoping to maintain a run that has seen them go unbeaten since last summer’s World Cup.

Wales, meanwhile, will be keen to make a positive impression. Former Canada defender Rhian Wilkinson was just announced as their new manager yesterday, succeeding Gemma Grainger, who left to take charge of Norway.

Wilkinson hasn’t officially taken up her role yet, but she will be in attendance tonight.