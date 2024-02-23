Advertisement
Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Italy v Ireland, international friendly

Ireland face Italy in the first game since Eileen Gleeson became the permanent manager.
1
3.4k
2 minutes ago

Italy 0-0 Ireland

3 minutes ago 5:18PM

We’re underway…

4 minutes ago 5:17PM

Ireland's Niamh Fahey.

26 minutes ago 4:55PM

An Ireland fan ahead of the game.

39 minutes ago 4:42PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

This evening will be Eileen Gleeson’s first game as permanent Ireland manager and it is undoubtedly the stiffest test they have faced since last summer’s World Cup.

Italy are currently ranked 14th in the world, 10 places above Ireland, and so will be favourites for this encounter in Florence.

Continuing their post-World Cup winning run that saw them easily earn promotion from their Nations League group won’t be easy, but Gleeson at least will be hoping for some positive signs ahead of the Euro 2025 qualifiers, which get underway in April with the draw on 5 March.

It will be one of the two friendlies in this window, with Ireland hosting Wales in Tallaght on Tuesday.

With a couple of important players out injured, it will also be a good chance for some of the fringe players to stake a claim for a more regular spot in the team.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
