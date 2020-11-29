It’s the third of four matches in the stop-gap series and we’re going minute-by-minute.
The teams are on Lansdowne Road, there will be a moment’s silence – if they can shut off the fake crowd noise – to mark the tragic death of Christophe Dominici.
Hello, good afternoon and thanks s much for joining our liveblog of Ireland-Georgia.
If intense, meaningful international Test matches are what you’re after then… well, this may not be you’re day. But we will at least get to see if Andy Farrell’s side can hit a rhythm and if a few potential breakthrough talents can further their claim.
Kick-off at the Aviva is coming up in 25 minutes. Here are your teams for the Test.
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Chris Farrell
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Keith Earls
10. Billy Burns
9. Conor Murray
1. Finlay Bealham
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Will Connors
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Cian Healy
18. John Ryan
19. Quinn Roux
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Ross Byrne
23. Shane Daly
15: Soso Matiashvili;
14: Akaki Tabutsadze
13: Giorgi Kveseladze
12: Merab Sharikadze (captain)
11: Tamaz Mchedlidze
10: Tedo Abzhandadze
9: Vasil Lobzhanidze
1: Mikheil Nariashvili
2: Shalva Mamukashvili
3: Beka Gigashvili
4: Nodar Cheishvili
5: Lasha Jaiani
6: Beka Saginadze
7: Tornike Jalagonia
8: Beka Gorgadze.
Replacements: Giorgi Chkoidze, Lexo Kaulashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Giorgi Javakhia, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Mikheil Alania, Demur Tapladze, David Niniashvili.
Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (1)