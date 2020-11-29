23 mins ago

Hello, good afternoon and thanks s much for joining our liveblog of Ireland-Georgia.

If intense, meaningful international Test matches are what you’re after then… well, this may not be you’re day. But we will at least get to see if Andy Farrell’s side can hit a rhythm and if a few potential breakthrough talents can further their claim.

Kick-off at the Aviva is coming up in 25 minutes. Here are your teams for the Test.

Ireland:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Chris Farrell

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Keith Earls

10. Billy Burns

9. Conor Murray

1. Finlay Bealham

2. Rob Herring

3. Andrew Porter

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Will Connors

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Cian Healy

18. John Ryan

19. Quinn Roux

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Ross Byrne

23. Shane Daly

Georgia

15: Soso Matiashvili;

14: Akaki Tabutsadze

13: Giorgi Kveseladze

12: Merab Sharikadze (captain)

11: Tamaz Mchedlidze

10: Tedo Abzhandadze

9: Vasil Lobzhanidze

1: Mikheil Nariashvili

2: Shalva Mamukashvili

3: Beka Gigashvili

4: Nodar Cheishvili

5: Lasha Jaiani

6: Beka Saginadze

7: Tornike Jalagonia

8: Beka Gorgadze.

Replacements: Giorgi Chkoidze, Lexo Kaulashvili, Giorgi Melikidze, Giorgi Javakhia, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Mikheil Alania, Demur Tapladze, David Niniashvili.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal [FFR].