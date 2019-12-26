This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7,409 Views 3 Comments
Who do you think will win tonight?


Poll Results:

Liverpool (300)
Leicester City (86)
Draw (67)



Good evening, you’re very welcome to our liveblog of today’s top-of-the-table clash.

Liverpool go into this match in remarkable form, winning 16 and drawing one of their Premier League matches so far.

However, Leicester away represents one of their toughest challenges and one of the few games where it is conceivable that they could drop points.

The Foxes currently sit second, 10 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand on them.

And so a Reds win tonight and it seems almost impossible for Leicester to still be capable of launching a title challenge.

Man City will also be watching this game with a keen interest. They could leapfrog Leicester in the table if Brendan Rodgers’ men drop points tonight and they overcome Wolves tomorrow.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side would surely take more encouragement from a Leicester victory this evening as they take on a Liverpool team who have appeared invincible thus far in the campaign.

