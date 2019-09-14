46 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Liverpool will be hoping to maintain an excellent start that has seen them win all four of their league matches so far this season.

They will strong favourites against a Newcastle side who by contrast have had a difficult start, though following two straight losses, an improvement in form saw them beat Tottenham and draw with Watford more recently.

The Reds, though, will be strong favourites, as they aim to pull five points clear of second-place Man City, ahead of the Etihad outfit’s clash with Norwich this evening.