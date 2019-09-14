Leaders Liverpool beat Newcastle to make it 5 wins from 5

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool beat Newcastle to make it 5 wins from 5

They have extended their lead at the top to five points.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 2:25 PM
4 minutes ago 235 Views No Comments
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

LIVERPOOL BEAT NEWCASTLE 3-1 at Anfield today to retain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Sadio Mane scored a brace and Mo Salah added another, as the Reds went five points clear of rivals Man City ahead of the Etihad outfit’s clash with Norwich this evening.

More to follow

