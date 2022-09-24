1 min ago

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog of tonight’s Nations League encounter.

Ireland go into this game knowing their hopes of topping the group are over, following Ukraine’s win against Armenia earlier.

While it’s unlikely, securing their status as second seeds in the Euro 2024 draw is still a possibility, though they will need to finish second in the group and hope other results go their way to realise that ambition.

A win against Scotland is consequently vital and it would also ensure Stephen Kenny’s side avoid relegation at Armenia’s expense.

The Boys in Green beat the Scots during the summer, but Steve Clarke’s men will go into the game full of confidence following an impressive victory against the Ukrainians during the week.

They will consequently go into this game as slight favourites, though that arguably suits the Irish, who have traditionally been at their best under Kenny with their backs against the wall.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.