While it’s unlikely, securing their status as second seeds in the Euro 2024 draw is still a possibility, though they will need to finish second in the group and hope other results go their way to realise that ambition.
A win against Scotland is consequently vital and it would also ensure Stephen Kenny’s side avoid relegation at Armenia’s expense.
The Boys in Green beat the Scots during the summer, but Steve Clarke’s men will go into the game full of confidence following an impressive victory against the Ukrainians during the week.
They will consequently go into this game as slight favourites, though that arguably suits the Irish, who have traditionally been at their best under Kenny with their backs against the wall.
Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.
Advertisement
What are they really like?
Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.
TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
COMMENTS