Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

1,259 Views 0 Comments
Share

Confirmation of the Ireland team below…

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog of tonight’s Nations League encounter.

Ireland go into this game knowing their hopes of topping the group are over, following Ukraine’s win against Armenia earlier.

While it’s unlikely, securing their status as second seeds in the Euro 2024 draw is still a possibility, though they will need to finish second in the group and hope other results go their way to realise that ambition.

A win against Scotland is consequently vital and it would also ensure Stephen Kenny’s side avoid relegation at Armenia’s expense.

The Boys in Green beat the Scots during the summer, but Steve Clarke’s men will go into the game full of confidence following an impressive victory against the Ukrainians during the week.

They will consequently go into this game as slight favourites, though that arguably suits the Irish, who have traditionally been at their best under Kenny with their backs against the wall.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie